Jeffrey Epstein’s obsession with transhumanism is far more disturbing than most people understand.

He was fascinated with cloning, genetic engineering, and redesigning the human species—ideas that, not long ago, sounded like pure science fiction.

Today many of those same ideas are openly discussed by the tech elites building artificial intelligence.

Which raises an unsettling question: what if the push to merge humans with AI has been quietly unfolding for decades?

That question carries even more weight when you consider the resurfaced declassified CIA files showing that, dating back to the 1950s, there were plans to manipulate Americans’ minds through covert drugging—using vaccines, food, water, you name it.

There’s another detail that makes this harder to ignore. Epstein had a well-documented obsession with transhumanism and gene editing. Today, many of those same ideas are appearing again among powerful figures shaping the future of technology.

Bottom line: nothing about this conversation is truly new. The difference is that the technology and capabilities behind it have advanced dramatically.

So what do they actually mean when they talk about the need for humanity to merge with AI?

Joining us today to help unpack that question is researcher Lisa McGee.

The interview opened with a sweeping claim about where biotechnology and pharmaceuticals may be heading.

Lisa suggested that the wave of new medical technologies and engineered biological materials we’re seeing today may not be random innovation at all, but part of a much larger transformation of humanity itself.

Synthetic materials found in pharmaceuticals, bioengineered bacteria, and even electromagnetic technologies are slowly interacting with the human body in ways most people rarely consider. Over time, she argued, these materials don’t simply pass through the system. The body begins adapting to them.

She described this process as a “forced evolution,” where the body gradually adjusts to foreign synthetic inputs simply because survival demands it. In her view, humanity’s biological systems are built to endure and adapt, which means they eventually begin accommodating these materials.

From there, she pointed to what she believes is the bigger picture. The real objective, she said, may be a technological ecosystem powered by human biological data. Each person could eventually have a digital representation of themselves, something she referred to as a “digital twin,” operating inside AI networks using information pulled directly from the body.

If that vision proves accurate, she warned, humanity wouldn’t just interact with the system. It would become part of the infrastructure itself.

“Humanity is the fuel that is going to feed that AI ecosystem.”

The conversation took a dramatic turn when Maria shifted the focus to Jeffrey Epstein and the circles of power around him.

She pointed out that Epstein wasn’t just connected to a criminal network. He was also deeply fascinated with genetic engineering, cloning, and transhumanism.

Those ideas once sounded like science fiction. Today, Maria noted, many of the same concepts are openly discussed by leading figures in Silicon Valley and the AI industry.

What was once dismissed as fringe speculation is now being advanced by the very people shaping the future of artificial intelligence. Some transhumanist thinkers now openly discuss merging humanity with AI through brain chips, neural interfaces, and other forms of digital integration.

Lisa agreed, saying the idea of “upgrading” humanity has circulated among elite institutions for decades. In her view, powerful groups have already decided that humanity should evolve into something fundamentally different.

That led her to a question she believes few people are asking: who gave those elites the authority to redesign the human species?

She captured the concern in one blunt sentence.

“The people that are deciding what the advanced species needs to look like just so happen to all be friends with the pedophile by the looks of it.”

#ad: If there’s one undeniable lesson from the Epstein files, it’s this:

There are two tiers of justice: One for regular people. And one for the rich and powerful.

And that divide doesn’t end in the courtroom. It runs straight through the financial system.

One of the fastest ways the rich and connected multiply their wealth is through cryptocurrency.

But crypto is volatile. It’s high-risk. It swings violently. And for years, it has been the perfect playground for experienced traders to capitalize on everyday investors who panic-sell at the worst possible moment.

That’s how wealth transfers.

But the playing field is finally beginning to level. AI technology that was once reserved for the connected and institutional elite is now available to the public.

Animus AI, overseen by BlockTrust’s crypto experts, analyzes trends, identifies optimal entry and exit points, and executes trades with a level of precision most human traders simply cannot match.

That precision is a major reason Block Trust IRA was voted the #1 crypto trading platform out of more than 1,500 competitors worldwide. Since 2022, the AI engine behind Block Trust IRA has outperformed Bitcoin by 250%.

BlockTrust IRA operates within federally approved retirement account structures for everyday Americans. That means you can move your existing IRA into a strategy designed for stronger growth than one tied solely to the U.S. dollar.

Because of that federal structure, Block Trust IRA also offers a $200 million institutional insurance account designed to help protect your investment.

In 2025 alone, Block Trust IRA helped create over 80,000 new millionaires. And right now, our viewers can receive $2,500 in bonus crypto instantly when they open a qualifying account.

While others stay distracted, you can start positioning yourself differently right now.

Take the next step and secure your free 2026 crypto review at dailypulsecrypto.com with a trusted BlockTrust IRA-certified crypto expert.

Secure Your Free Crypto Market Review

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

As the discussion deepened, Lisa returned to what she believes is the real objective behind much of modern biotechnology.

In her view, the struggle unfolding today isn’t primarily political or economic. She believes it ultimately comes down to energy.

Specifically, she pointed to the energy stored inside human DNA.

According to her argument, DNA represents a vast reservoir of biological energy and information. She believes advanced technological systems are being built to harvest and convert that resource in ways that could sustain a massive AI-driven infrastructure.

Within that framework, synthetic biological materials—including engineered pathogens and pharmaceuticals—take on a different meaning. Lisa suggested they may serve as tools designed to gradually modify the human body so it can interact more directly with these technological systems.

She also pointed to large-scale health data networks run by government agencies and technology companies as evidence that an enormous biological data ecosystem may already be taking shape.

In her view, humanity is slowly being integrated into that system as one of its components.

“The battle we are in is about energy… DNA is an infinite amount of energy… the elixir to feed that beast is humanity’s energy.”

#ad: “Unequal weights are an abomination to the Lord,” writes Alin Armstrong in his groundbreaking book The Bible and Gold.

Since Eden, gold has been God’s standard for honest money—a safeguard no one can print away or corrupt.

Genesis Gold Group shares that same commitment to biblical principles. Their faith-driven experts help you convert fragile paper promises into real, physical gold and silver that hold their value, even when the world’s systems fail.

Armstrong’s essential work exposes the lies of modern money. And Genesis Gold Group shows you how to fight back.

Get your FREE copy of The Bible and Gold now at goldbiblepulse.com and learn how to protect your retirement with God’s unchanging standard of honest money.

That’s goldbiblepulse.com — honest money for uncertain times.

Claim Your Free Copy of The Bible & Gold

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

Later in the interview, the discussion turned noticeably darker as Lisa laid out a theory involving engineered pathogens and radioactive materials.

She explained that many biological agents stored in government repositories have been altered using radiation technologies. According to her research, some of those materials may have already been introduced into the broader population through various medical interventions.

If that is true, she argued, the implications could be enormous. The human body itself could become a kind of distributed platform for biological systems capable of being triggered or manipulated under certain conditions.

Lisa described humanity as a “stockpile,” suggesting that if the materials embedded within the population were activated simultaneously, the result could resemble a large-scale biological event.

The conversation then shifted to vaccine mandates and the pressure some families have faced in schools and public institutions. Lisa argued that the urgency behind certain medical policies reflects the importance of embedding these biological systems within the population.

In her view, once those systems are in place, global technological networks could interact directly with human biology.

She delivered the warning bluntly.

“They can create a pandemic at any moment by activating the things that have infiltrated our bodies.”

As the interview neared its end, the conversation turned to the larger implications of everything that had been discussed.

Maria described a future that some technologists now speak about openly. In that vision, humans live inside a mixed digital reality shaped and monitored by powerful AI systems.

The goal, she said, isn’t simply smarter technology. It’s the full integration of human biology with digital infrastructure.

Lisa agreed and argued that the key to that integration lies in the nervous system. Human emotions, perception, and experience all move through electrical signals in the body. If those signals could be captured, replicated, or manipulated through technology, behavior itself could theoretically be influenced on a massive scale.

The discussion then tied that vision to the rapid construction of data centers, energy grids, and the massive infrastructure required to power large-scale AI systems.

Lisa said those developments point toward a future where humanity is gradually absorbed into the technological systems it has built.

Her final warning left little doubt about where she believes this trajectory leads.

“Humanity is the food that’s going to feed that industrialized beast… we are in the midst of a forced evolution.”

It’s hard to imagine a discussion more important than this.

#ad: Health insurance in America is broken.

Every year, over 200,000 Americans go bankrupt because of medical bills—many of them already had insurance. And on average, 20% of claims are denied, leaving families stuck paying massive out-of-pocket costs after spending thousands on premiums.

But there’s an alternative.

CrowdHealth is a community-powered model helping members fund nearly 100% of their medical bills at a fraction of the cost.

So far, 28,000+ members have been helped, with a 99.9% funding success rate and over $56 million in medical bills saved.

CrowdHealth isn’t insurance. It’s a way to step outside the broken system and take control of your healthcare.

Get started today for $99 per member per month for the first three months.

Go to joincrowdhealth.com/pulse and use code PULSE.

Get Started Today

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by CrowdHealth. Thank you for supporting our sponsors.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show on Sunday. See you then.

