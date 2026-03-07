The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TomL's avatar
TomL
26m

At least we got real verification of a bunch of these "conspiracy theories" now proven. Had Harris been elected, the Congress would have pushed with the same energy, and it would have been hard to get them to release them as that was not a priority. Plus the Dems. tend to be just as controlled by their wealthy donors.

Reply
Share
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
29m

Quantum biology is our antidote to the madness, using our skin's melanin to detox nanotech: https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/can-we-detox-nanotech-with-sunlight

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture