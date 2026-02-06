The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph StLouis's avatar
Joseph StLouis
1h

DOGE is still working to cut waste and fraud. A name change in July '26, but teams still doing the same thing under different titles.

Great to have some gold in our portfolios. FDR didn't like private ownership and called it all in

in 1933 for dollars, stayed that way til Congress allowed private ownership in 1974.

Reply
Share
Moopa Jeopardi's avatar
Moopa Jeopardi
2h

I feel the "Big Money Shufflers", World Bankers, and the "all in digi-buck" speculators are the only ones looking at the edge rushing toward them. The economy has less to do with the wall street market than those deeply involved and/or running the market want you to know. The biggest scare is the government handouts are going to dry up and there are big players on that handout hook. There will be no bank bailouts this go around. Ed was primarily responsible for Black Rock being the giant screw machine it has become by double quadrupling their wealth ... He's money shuffler smart and not a bad a guy ... at least, I feel, anymore.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture