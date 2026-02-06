A $1.5 trillion lie is propping up the U.S. economy—and Ed Dowd warns the collapse is already underway.

He says the real reason deportations are being delayed is because kicking illegals out too fast would crash the entire economy.

Dowd called it a scam so massive it rivaled COVID—propped up by Treasury money, shadow banking, and silence.

He also claims the now-defunct DOGE program was dismantled because it exposed just how deep the fraud really goes…

Back in December, he warned we were “At the Beginning of Credit Destruction Cycle.”

Now that cycle is accelerating. ZeroHedge just reported that BlackRock—the world’s largest asset manager—cut the value of one of its private debt funds by 19% and waived fees.

So Ed was right. He’s right a lot. And now he’s warning we may be just months away from a full-blown economic collapse.

“I’ve never seen risk like this before in my career.”

Ed Dowd didn’t ease into the conversation—he opened with one of the boldest economic takes in recent memory: the U.S. economy is being propped up by a “$1.5 trillion fraud.”

According to Dowd, mass illegal immigration under the Biden administration wasn’t just a border issue—it became the backbone of economic survival. “If they kick out the illegals too fast,” he warned, “the economy can’t support that.”

That’s because shadow banks—non-depository financial institutions funded by giants like JPMorgan and Citibank—were channeling money into private equity, margin loans, and speculative bets, many of them fueled by this immigration surge.

Dowd said the now-defunct DOGE initiative collapsed for one simple reason: it exposed too much corruption.

In his view, we’re living inside a dangerous illusion of stability—an economy built on fake growth, hidden debt, and short-term political manipulation.

Watch the full interview here.

He didn’t stop there. After exposing the $1.5 trillion lie, Dowd turned his sights to artificial intelligence.

He said the economy in 2025 was held up by AI hype—but behind the glossy headlines, the reality was already breaking down. Even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admitted AI adoption has been “slower than expected.”

Dowd wasn’t surprised. He compared it to past tech bubbles—where sky-high promises collapsed under real-world pressure. AI, he said, has already become a low-return commodity with high failure rates. “You can’t replace humans with chatbots that get it wrong a quarter of the time,” he added.

But what came next hit even harder. Dowd suggested the “Moltbook” saga—where AI agents allegedly plotted together—might have been a staged psyop to keep the money flowing.

“They need to create and sustain the hype,” he said. “Propaganda used to come through mainstream media. Now it comes through social media.”

Watch the full interview here.

When asked why this moment feels more dangerous than anything he’s seen in his career, Dowd didn’t blink.

He laid out a triple threat: a housing bubble, a collapsing AI stock bubble, and a Chinese real estate implosion already sending shockwaves through global markets. “It’s showing up in their fixed investment… the first time it went negative year-over-year,” he said of China.

He warned that U.S. banks aren’t lending to productive businesses—they’re pouring money into high-risk private equity and credit schemes that echo the CDO crisis of 2008.

Dowd didn’t mince words. This, he said, is “the last stage of Ponzi finance.” What makes it worse: most people—including the banks—still don’t realize how bad it is.

Watch the full interview here.

He didn’t just warn about collapse—he explained why gold and silver are poised to play a key role in the next monetary reset.

Dowd revealed that commercial banks have reclassified physical gold as “tier one capital,” giving it real power within the modern banking system—something we haven’t seen since the 1970s.

At the same time, central banks around the world are buying gold at record pace.

He predicted a long consolidation followed by a breakout, forecasting that gold could reach $10,000 by the end of the decade.

Silver, Maria noted, was recently added to the U.S. strategic reserve—a subtle but powerful sign that both metals are being aligned for what’s coming.

“This is phase one of a long-term trend in gold and silver… long term we like it,” Dowd said.

Watch the full interview here.

The final part of the interview pulled back the curtain on what Dowd sees as the darker forces shaping global events.

He accused Epstein of being a Mossad-CIA blackmail operative with deep ties to the world’s elites. But what turned the conversation from serious to seismic was what came next: Dowd suggested Epstein may have been involved in planning COVID.

He warned that silence on the Epstein issue could become a serious liability for Trump.

If the president keeps pretending the Epstein-COVID connection “isn’t a big deal,” Dowd cautioned, it could cost him the midterms. Without real investigations or prosecutions, he said, “this is not going to help Trump.”

Maria closed with a warning: “Alarm bells are everywhere.” Dowd agreed. “You cannot deny the cycle,” he said—a cycle of corruption, collapse, and cover-up. “This is bigger than us.”

He left the audience with one final reminder: “Who’s in charge of the cycle? God’s in charge of the cycle—not man.”

Watch the full interview here.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

