Joseph Cruz
1h

That's why the dichotomic rhetoric is so high: left vs right, East vs West, trans/LGBTQ vs straight, Israel vs Palestine, Jew vs Muslim, Trump vs Putin, US vs China, etc. All of it is designed to overload the general population emotionally and distract from the fact that everything we feared would take place under the globalists and their supporters in the WEF, EU, UN and the Biden administration, is in fact moving along full-speed-ahead. The Trump administration, despite all rhetoric to the contrary, is fully on board with 24/7 AI-controlled surveillance tracking, social credit scoring, digital-ID and digital currency technology. Nearly everyone on his entire financial team is on record having sung praises to the Chinese model and it's control of the entire financial systems from consumers to banks to products before joining the administration, including Howard Lutnick, the Secretary of Commerce, who sounds no different than Larry Fink, Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg. In fact, Lutnick crowed how everyone would be on their best behavior because AI-run security systems would be monitoring everyone in real time when Trump introduced him publicly as his pick for US Secretary of Commerce. Even Elon Musk's SpaceX looks to me less about going to Mars than it is to put in place all the satellites needed for the surveillance system that are needed to monitor and monetize every resource and asset of the world in real time as well as each and every person on the planet. Fink's already announced and praising the beginning of digital monetizing of assets.

It seems like the die has been cast and the wheels are in full motion for implementation of these dystopian global systems. There were those who thought Russia wasn't on board with this, but as it turns out, they are. The old global bankers have always been in charge and it seems nothing has changed. We WILL be ruled by a global technocracy.

taxpayer
6m

The Chapman University Survey of American Fears for 2025 (surveyed in 2024) was released today. The majority of respondents are "afraid or very afraid" of "government tracking of personal data." (Not exactly the same as digital ID, but certainly related.)

https://www.chapman.edu/wilkinson/research-centers/babbie-center/survey-american-fears.aspx

