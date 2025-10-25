The digital prison isn’t coming—it’s already here. Most Americans just haven’t realized they’ve been locked inside it.

Attorney Tom Renz revealed that through buried legislation and public-private partnerships, America’s Digital ID system is already active—and it was never voted on.

Every tap, scan, and “agree” adds another brick to the walls of a prison we’re building with our own hands.

The bitter truth? The same conservatives who vowed to defend freedom are now helping build the system that destroys it.

Attorney Tom Renz just dropped a monster thread revealing how Digital ID is already here—woven quietly into a series of carefully crafted laws and regulations.

He explains that its implementation isn’t driven by one sweeping law, but by subtle updates to existing policies rooted in the Patriot Act.

Tom joins us to elaborate.

Tom Renz didn’t mince words when opening the interview—he warned that Digital ID isn’t coming, it’s already here.

He explained that Americans would never accept an outright Digital ID law, so the elites found a workaround, implementing it “in a sneaky and underhanded way” through public-private partnerships.

That, Tom said, is how they’ve managed to sidestep constitutional scrutiny while quietly building a system of control. Once digital currency is tied into it, he warned, “all the control mechanisms will be there.”

His message couldn’t have been more clear: the question isn’t whether Digital ID exists—it’s what we’re going to do about it.

Watch the full interview here.

Tom then connected the dots between COVID and digital surveillance, calling the pandemic “a test run.” He said the same public-private loopholes that allowed social media censorship are now being used to roll out Digital ID.

“The government can’t censor you, but Facebook can,” he explained, describing how compliance will be enforced without any official government overreach.

The Real ID, Tom warned, will evolve into a universal “track and trace” system tied to banking, travel, and almost every part of daily life.

And the catch, as he put it, is simple: “It’s not mandatory—you just won’t be able to live without it.”

Tom went deeper, warning that what seems like harmless “facial recognition” is actually a gateway to total biometric surveillance.

Once your face becomes your ID, he said, it turns into a commodity—“bought and sold” by corporations that demand consent just to participate in everyday life.

He predicted that tech giants like Google and Twitter will soon require users to link their Real ID accounts, turning every online action into traceable data.

“You’ll have no choice,” he said. “Your data will be bought and sold across the Internet.”

When the conversation turned to politics, Tom didn’t hold back.

He said Trump’s own advisors are unknowingly helping globalists advance their agenda. While Tom made it clear he still supports the president, he accused members of Trump’s inner circle of “ushering in Agenda 2030 and the Great Reset.”

He warned that the same surveillance systems now expanding under Trump will eventually be used by global elites to tighten their grip on power.

“Either he’s complicit or he’s being manipulated. But it’s moving full speed—and it’s already here.”

Tom also described a chilling legal precedent that could redefine the future: artificial intelligence gaining constitutional rights.

He pointed to Citizens United, which granted corporations “personhood” under U.S. law, and warned that the same logic could soon be applied to AI systems, drones, and robots.

“It sounds like science fiction,” he said, “but it’s coming.”

And the consequences, Tom warned, would be devastating—once technology holds legal status, citizens lose power, and accountability disappears.

Tom closed the interview by warning that too many conservatives have grown silent from being too close to power—too afraid to lose “access” to the president to call out corruption within their own ranks.

“You need to start asking yourself whether access is worth your soul,” he said.

He argued that Digital ID and mRNA technology are two sides of the same coin—a coordinated structure of control—and that refusing to confront either is “selling your soul.”

It was part confession, part rallying cry, and a stark reminder that silence, not opposition, is how freedom is lost.

