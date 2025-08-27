The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
c b's avatar
c b
2h

I would like to see an ingredients list, if possible. Is it only beef or does it include various vegetables as shown in the picture?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture