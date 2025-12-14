This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Live feed of terror attack:

Shooting during a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach

Two gunmen opened fire, discharging dozens of rounds

A bystander intervened and disarmed one attacker

12 people confirmed dead

29 others wounded, several critically

One suspect was killed; another is in critical condition

Police are examining a possible IED connection

Deadliest Australian shooting since 1996

24-year-old Naveed Akram was identified as one of the suspected gunmen

Coverage:

Update (0738ET):

Sky News has identified one of the terrorists in the horrific attack on a Jewish celebration as 24-year-old Naveed Akram.

X users have uncovered more details about Akram:

Bondi Beach terror incident appears to be the result of a mass migration failure. Liberals across the West, driven by what some say is described as suicidal empathy, imported radicalized third-worlders into society. Whether in Australia, Germany, across Europe, or in the United States, the rise of nationalism is a direct result of the blowback phase being supercharged by these terror incidents.

From Bondi Beach to Christmas market attacks across the West, and even the radicalized Afghan national who killed one National Guard service member and critically injured another just down the street from the White House, the pattern of chaos is becoming increasingly clear.

Just last week, U.S. National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent warned the House Homeland Security Committee that the Biden-Harris regime flooded the nation with 18,000 “known and suspected terrorists“ ...

Meanwhile, political strategist and analyst from the UAE, Amjad Taha, warned:

I said it on 14 December 2024. And it happened on 14 December 2025. Yes, my country, the UAE, banned them. I said it clearly to the Jewish community at a Bondi Beach restaurant in Australia: when a government allows antisemitism, it invites terror. It leads directly to Muslim Brotherhood and Islamist jihadist–inspired violence. Today, in western Sydney, you have glorifiers of the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood–led army the same people who celebrated October 7 and who are now justifying terrorist attacks. This did not come out of nowhere. This is the inevitable result of hatred that is tolerated, normalized, and protected. In Israel, Jews are attacked. In Australia, Jews are attacked. So tell us, honestly: where do you want this nation to go? A society that cannot protect its Jewish citizens is a society losing its soul. Antisemitism is not protest. It is not opinion. It is the gateway to terror. Humanity MUST STAND with the Jewish community now. Silence is no longer neutrality. It is surrender.

* * *

At approximately 6:47 p.m. local time, two individuals opened fire on crowds at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, where over 1,000 people had gathered for a Jewish celebration of the first day of Hanukkah.

The two gunmen killed at least 12 people, and 29 others have been transported to various hospitals - including two police officers who are in serious condition - in what the authorities called an anti-semitic terrorist attack.

New South Wales police say two people have been taken into custody, and the Australian Broadcasting Corp said one of at least two gunmen was among those killed.

The police said they know two gunmen were involved and are investigating whether there was a third shooter.

The rare mass shooting sent crowds scattering on Australia’s best-known beach. Emergency workers were seen transporting a person on a stretcher after the shooting. Video from the scene broadcast by ABC Australia, the public broadcaster, showed police officers fanning out in an outdoor area where a gun was lying near a tree.

An eyewitness named Gil, who did not give his surname, described the scene.

“It was kind of like, I don’t know, fish in a barrel. Like, the guy (shooter) had a… I think what I’ve been told he had an automatic rifle, big gun, standing on a bridge, and just target practice.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the incident “shocking and distressing“, adding that “emergency responders are on the ground and working to save lives”.

Albanese said the shooting was “an act of evil anti-Semitism, terrorism, that has struck the heart of our nation.” Australia’s PM Albanese says the shooting was “an act of evil anti-Semitism, terrorism, that has struck the heart of our nation.”

One witness described the shooting. “I saw at least 10 people on the ground and blood everywhere,” 30-year-old local Harry Wilson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Eyewitness account...

An absolutely heroic act by a bystander, who wrestled the gun away from one of the terrorists. A relative of the hero later spoke to local media ...

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Jewish people who had gone to light the first candle of the Hanukkah holiday on the beach had been attacked by “vile terrorists“.

Australia has a mass migration problem.

Although mass shootings are rare in Australia, the last happened just two months ago in Croydon Park, a suburb about 16 kilometers (10 miles) to the west of Bondi Beach. No one was killed, although 16 were injured after an alleged shooter shot 50 bullets onto a busy street from the window of his apartment.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share