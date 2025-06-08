This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

What began as a so-called “spontaneous protest” against ICE enforcement operations in Los Angeles has now been exposed as something far more insidious: a well-funded, coordinated riot, with ties to radical left-wing organizations, government-backed NGOs, and even a billionaire known for pushing Chinese Communist propaganda.

According to a damning exposé by investigative account @DataRepublican, several nonprofit organizations and shadowy political fronts played a pivotal role in igniting the chaos that saw federal officers attacked, flags burned, and city streets blocked.

But what’s more alarming: tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer money may have indirectly fueled the unrest.

At the center of the funding web is CHIRLA—the Coalition for Humane Immigration Rights. Documents reveal the group saw a shocking jump from $12 million to $34 million in government grants in just one year.

While most of that is believed to come from the State of California, the group has received federal funding as well.

According to @DataRepublican, photos from the scene of the riots show CHIRLA-linked materials and professionally printed signs that trace back to the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL)—a Communist group operating in the U.S. with no transparency and no registered nonprofit status.

“Our community is under attack and has been terrorized,” Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, or CHIRLA, told the crowd of protesters per LA Times. “These are workers, these are fathers, these are mothers.”

Behind the curtains is Neville Singham, a socialist billionaire and known financier of Chinese propaganda efforts abroad. Singham has funneled over $20 million into radical groups, including those involved in recent campus takeovers at Columbia University.

According to @DataRepublican, Singham is linked to PSL, the ANSWER Coalition, and the People’s Forum—all of which played a part in the LA riots.

Even the SEIU-CA (California’s Service Employees International Union) president was reportedly arrested during the protests. Meanwhile, groups like the Million Voters Project were caught amplifying the demonstrations online. MVP, while privately funded, is closely tied to the broader “Democracy” agenda of the progressive Left.

More from Data Republican on LA Mayor Karen Bass:

Most people know her as the Mayor of Los Angeles, and some remember her botched handling of this year’s wildfire crisis. But there’s a lot more beneath the surface. Let’s dig in. Karen Bass once served as Vice Chair of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a U.S. government-funded NGO notorious for meddling in foreign governments under the banner of “promoting democracy.”

Translation: soft power regime change. NED has been exposed repeatedly for funding color revolutions, pushing Western-aligned NGOs, and helping topple governments that don’t play ball with U.S. interests.

Bass was right in the middle of it. And then there’s the scholarship scandal.

LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas got federally indicted for receiving a scholarship from USC’s School of Social Work and allegedly trading favors.

Bass? She received the exact same scholarship.

But no charges. Not even a slap on the wrist. Why the double standard?

When you’re part of the machine… when you’ve got D.C. connections, NGO backing, and ties to the intel-adjacent nonprofit world: you get protection.

She’s not a DEI figurehead – she’s in the system. This thread will walk through her career, her quiet rise through soft power institutions, and how she became a key player in the globalist swamp.

