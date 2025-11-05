This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Margaret Flavin

New York City voters wanted full socialism for their city, and on Tuesday, that is precisely what they got with the election of socialist Zohran Mamdani.

Although his radical past continued to follow him on the campaign trail, he tried to tamp down the crazy with a measured tone and a smarmy smile.

And it worked.

After securing victory, the real Mamdani emerged as he devolved into a rage-filled Marxist-tinged victory speech.

Mamdani not only quoted socialist Eugene Debs but also invoked Jawaharlal Nehru, the Marxist “founding father” of socialist India, who “crushed Hindus and empowered Jihadis.”

He went on to mock Trump and his supporters, promising that “to get to any of us, you’ll have to get through all of us.”

Mamdani’s instant ‘character switch’ left even leftist Van Jones concerned.

During a CNN panel, Jones noted, “I think he missed an opportunity. I think the Mamdani that we saw in the campaign trail, who was a lot more calm, who was a lot warmer, who was a lot more embracing, was not present in that speech.”

“And I think that Mamdani is the one you need to hear from tonight. There are a lot of people trying to figure out, can I get on this train with him or not? Is he going to include me? Is he going ….is he …is he going to be more of a class warrior even in office? I think he missed a chance tonight to open up and bring more people into the tent.”

“I think his tone was sharp. I think he was using the microphone in a way that he was almost yelling. And that’s not the Mamdani that we’ve seen on Tiktok and the great interviews and stuff like that.”

“So, I felt like it was a little bit of a character switch here, where the warm, open, embracing guy that’s close to working people was not on stage tonight. And there were some some other voice on stage.”

WATCH:

CNN’s Scott Jennings couldn’t help weighing in, asking with a wry smile, “Oh, are you saying he didn’t…he wasn’t the unifying voice of a generation that you predicted mere moments ago?”

“Where was the ….where was the man that you predicted would not slice and dice the ….look guys, he started his speech by quoting Eugene Debs, who ran for president of the United States five times as the Socialist Party of America candidate. He repeatedly attacked people in this… no, I know my socialists. I keep a close eye on them.”

“So, here’s the thing. He went after everybody that he thinks is a problem. People who own things. People who have businesses. He said an interesting quote, ‘No problem too large for government to solve.’”

“And so, when you think of the world that way, that every problem, no matter how small or how large, is something for government to do, let me just decipher this for you.”

“Tax increases as far as the eye can see, which means that people who need to provide jobs to the young people that you say need jobs are going to flee as quickly as they possibly can.”

“I think this was a divisive speech, and he clearly sees the world in terms of the people who are oppressing you and the oppressed. And he said, ‘The oppressed are now in City Hall.’”

