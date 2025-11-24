This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

European bigwigs are scrambling in Johannesburg to derail President Trump’s bold 28-point blueprint for ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, mirroring their alleged sabotage of a potential peace deal back in 2022.

The development highlights once again that NATO allies are willing to see endless conflict rather than a resolution spearheaded by Trump, even as Vladimir Putin signals openness to the plan.

The hush-hush sideline meeting at the G20 summit comes amid alarm in Kyiv and EU capitals over Trump’s proposal, which suggests Ukraine cede territory to Russia, slash its military size, and abandon NATO aspirations—echoing Moscow’s longstanding red lines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted it as forcing Kyiv into a “stark choice” between sovereignty and U.S. aid, with envoys now jetting to Switzerland for direct talks with Washington, under Trump’s deadline for a response next week.

But Eurocrats like UK PM Keir Starmer, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and German FM Johann Wadephul are crying foul, insisting on “consultation” and warning against “rushing” a deal that could undermine their own security.

Starmer sniped: “Time and again, Russia pretends to be serious about peace, but their actions never live up to their words,” while von der Leyen parroted “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

This reeks of déjà vu. In spring 2022, just weeks into the invasion, Ukraine and Russia were reportedly close to a neutrality-based accord in Istanbul—until then-UK PM Boris Johnson allegedly swooped in, advising Zelenskyy against compromise and promising Western backing for a fight to the finish.

Multiple reports, including from Foreign Affairs, confirm Johnson’s intervention scuttled the talks, dooming Ukraine to years of bloodshed.

Fast-forward to now, and Putin’s giving a cautious nod. The Russian leader welcomed the U.S. plan as something that “could form the basis of final peace settlement,” per recent statements.

He’s also expressed surprise at Trump’s deal-making prowess, i particular after the Armenia-Azerbaijan resolution, which he admitted Russia had been trying to resolve without success.

The Euro meddling highlights a stark divide. Trump aims to end the proxy war draining billions, while Brussels clings to escalation. With Putin open and Trump pushing, will the saboteurs win again?

