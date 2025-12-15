This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Erika Kirk will meet with podcaster Candace Owens today in an attempt to address claims about her husband Charlie Kirk’s murder.

“Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in-person discussion on Monday, December 15. @RealCandace and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting. I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you,” Erika Kirk posted on X.

“I am very much looking forward to this discussion,” Owens posted in response.

As a result of Kirk’s announcement, Turning Point USA (TPUSA) cancelled a livestream intended to rebut Owens’ theories about the murder of its founder.

Owens has suggested members of TPUSA, American supporters of Israel and the French military were all involved in the assassination.

She has also questioned the motives of Erika Kirk, who has now taken over as the CEO of TPUSA.

TPUSA had avoided mention of Owens and her claims until the beginning of December, when producer Blake Neff issued a detailed rebuttal.

On Wednesday, Erika Kirk spoke to CBS News’s editor-in-chief Bari Weiss at a town hall event and addressed the issue publicly for the first time.

“When you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this, no,” she said.

When asked if she had a message for Owens, Kirk said, “Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop.”

