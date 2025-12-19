This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mariane Angela

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk used her speech Thursday at AmericaFest 2025 to map out Republican strategy for the next two election cycles.

TPUSA’s annual AmericaFest conference kicked off Thursday at the Phoenix Convention Center, with organizers framing the four-day gathering as a celebration of faith, freedom, and the legacy of founder Charlie Kirk.

During her speech, Kirk told the crowd that Republicans are shifting away from a narrow focus on individual contests and toward a broader, long-term state strategy aimed at locking in durable electoral gains.

WATCH:

#ad: Feel like your drive and energy aren’t what they used to be? Looking for a natural boost without relying on injections?

That’s where Global Healing’s Men’s Hormone Support comes in.

As men age, testosterone levels decline, impacting endurance, focus, confidence, and overall vitality.

Global Healing’s liquid formula is designed to naturally support healthy hormone balance, enhance stamina, and reignite your performance—physically and mentally.

Don’t let age slow you down. Get your vitality back with Global Healing’s Men’s Hormone Support.

Unlock Your Full Potential

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

“For both 2026 and 2028, we’re investing in states and not just in races. So, what I mean by that is we are building the red wall,” Kirk said. “Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire, that’s going to be very important to us. We’re going to ensure that President Trump has Congress for all four years. We are going to get my husband’s friend, JD Vance, elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible.”

Vice President JD Vance narrowly leads Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a hypothetical 2028 presidential matchup, according to an Emerson College poll released in October that showed Vance at 46% support, Newsom at 45%, and 10% undecided. The result follows earlier Emerson surveys that found Vance holding a slim advantage in August and a wider three-point lead in July, even as neither has formally announced a presidential bid.

President Donald Trump said in August that Vance is “probably favored” to carry the MAGA mantle in 2028, while suggesting Secretary of State Marco Rubio could serve as Vance’s running mate. In an interview on Fox News’s My View with Lara Trump, Rubio said Vance would be a strong Republican nominee in 2028 if he chooses to run, calling him a “great nominee” for the party.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

Share