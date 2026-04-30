This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Anthony Scott

CEO of TPUSA Erika Kirk has directly addressed Candace Owens‘ “claims” that she was implicated in the murder of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

On Tuesday, Erika Kirk, during an appearance on the Charlie Kirk Show, shared, “Every morning I wake up to a new headline about me.”

She continued, “I have comedians dressing up in whiteface, I have people saying I’m not fit to be CEO, and I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband.”

WATCH:

The comedian Erika Kirk was responding to is Druski, who released a video of himself in whiteface portraying her.

WATCH:

Candace Owens has since responded to Erika on X, writing, “Very uncomfortable to watch.”

Owens added, “Painful prompter read. A speech CLEARLY written by someone else. Objectively terrible so they will now pay for people to tell us otherwise.”

“Also, of everything I’ve said about Erika she chooses to respond to something I never said. They always lie.”

LOOK:

Candace Owens has received backlash over the last several months over her “investigation” into Erika Kirk.

Owens released a mini-documentary on Erika Kirk in February called “The Bride of Charlie.”

Trailer:

Earlier in the month, President Trump called out Candace Owens for being “LOW IQ.”

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