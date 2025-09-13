Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, just delivered a powerful 20-minute speech in the wake of her husband’s tragic death.

She spoke with grace, beauty, and unwavering love for God and for Charlie. Yet one moment stood out above the rest—a moment everyone should hear.

Near the end of her remarks, after honoring her husband with heartfelt words, Erika turned to the “evildoers” responsible for his death and issued a stern warning.

Don’t just read her words—watch them. The emotion in her voice, the weight behind every line, you can feel it:

The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God’s merciful love. They should all know this: If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. To everyone listening tonight, across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won’t. I refuse to let that happen. It will not die. All of us will refuse to let that happen. No one will ever forget my husband’s name. And I will make sure it will become stronger, bolder, louder, and greater than ever. My husband’s mission will not end, not even for a moment.

Leave a comment

Watch the full speech below:

Share