Eric Trump dismantled Chris Cuomo live on television after the disgraced former CNN host tried to downplay the Biden regime’s blatant weaponization of the federal government against President Donald Trump.

The clash began when Cuomo pressed Eric Trump on whether it was “fair” to claim that the current administration was targeting its political opponents.

Chris Cuomo: “Do you think that it is fair to say it looks like the administration is going after its political opponents now and doing exactly what you say you oppose?”

That’s when Eric Trump unloaded with both barrels, calling out Cuomo’s hypocrisy and reminding him that he, too, had been on the receiving end of the same corrupt media and political establishment.

Eric Trump:

“What? Comey? Because it seemed very clear to me in the Congressional testimony — I don’t know, just watching it — it certainly seemed like he lied to me. I’m also wondering what an FBI director is doing taking memos from the FBI and leaking them to The New York Times. Chris, I’m a guy that hopes the FBI director would be keeping planes from flying into buildings, keeping our country safe, keeping the Western way of life safe. Instead, this guy is communicating every single day with The New York Times. I mean, I’d hope a lot better. But I find it so ironic that you’re literally one that’s pushing back on the weaponization of government when the very same people that were coming after us went after your brother like hounds. I mean, they did everything they could to destroy his governorship. They did everything they could to destroy his life. They did everything they could to destroy you. I sat in that same seat. The only difference is my last name wasn’t Cuomo. My last name was Trump. They were trying to destroy my father — and by doing that, they were trying to destroy me, and they were trying to destroy the Trump Organization. Eric Trump (continued):

“They were trying to take all our assets and strip our name off of every building in New York City. You’ve been on the receiving end of the very same people that I’ve been on the receiving end of. And so, to play coy with me as if this isn’t happening in the United States of America just seems ironic and foolish, given what you’ve been through more so than anybody.”

After Cuomo defensively snapped back, the younger Trump erupted, delivering a three-minute truth bomb.

Chris Cuomo:

“Hold on a second — what did you just say that you think I’m doing? I’m asking you questions about whether or not, if something is wrong, it is also wrong to do the same thing when you get back in power — which certainly happened the first time the administration came in. You went right after Biden. I don’t mean you — you weren’t part of the administration. I’ll get to you in a second in terms of what’s going on right now. But if you think I’m playing coy, you don’t know me as well as you should. I’m not playing coy. I know what happened to me. I’m saying that what is happening now looks like what was done to you. That’s why I’m asking the question.” Eric Trump:

“Hey — did we raid Biden’s home? Did we try and bankrupt Biden? Did they come after us? Did we weaponize every AG and DA against Biden? Did we do that against Hunter Biden, who had a laptop from hell — pictures of cocaine, illicit drug use, prostitution? Did we do that? Did we make up a dirty dossier about Biden? Did they try and destroy Biden’s marriage? Was any of that true? I mean, did we make up stories that Biden had secret servers in the basement of his home communicating with the Kremlin in Russia? Did we strip Biden off the ballot of multiple states? Did we take Biden off of Twitter and Instagram and Facebook and try to silence his voice so he couldn’t communicate? Did we put Biden in a courtroom every single day — 91 felony counts that have all been overturned from my father now — for nonsense, to try and keep him off of a campaign trail and to try and destroy his life? Did we do any of that?”

