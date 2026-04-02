The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Occam's avatar
Occam
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Wow, listen to this guy. The GOP trying to take away women's ability to vote?

One paragraph from him and we can be sure that we should never listen to him again.

Also, these dem leaders are masters of projection.

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