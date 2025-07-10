Alan Dershowitz. Editorial credit: a katz / Shutterstock.com

#10 - Alan Dershowitz says he knows “for a FACT” that the Epstein Files are being suppressed to protect powerful people.

“I know the names of the individuals. I know why they’re being suppressed. I know who’s suppressing them, but I’m bound by confidentiality from a judge and cases, and I can’t disclose what I know. But, hand to God, I know the names of people whose files are being suppressed in order to protect them, and that’s wrong!”

@SeanSpicer asked, “Just out of curiosity, without names, are these politicians, business leaders, both?”

“They’re everything,” Dershowitz replied.

This is a HUGE statement because Dershowitz was part of Epstein’s legal defense team.

What he said ensures the Epstein story is never going away.

It’s worth noting he actually made these comments about three months ago, as shared by @SeanSpicer. But the timing changes very little about the significance of what he revealed. Whether it was today or months ago, he’s still claiming he knows exactly whose names are being protected.

#9 - Scott Adams says he was planning to end his life THIS WEEK, but thanks to testosterone blockers, he is now pain-free from his terminal case of prostate cancer.

“It removed all of my pain, and now I can walk again unaided.”

Scott believes he could live for “something like months to a few years,” but he’s hopeful there’s a breakthrough on the horizon.

“There’s probably something in the lab somewhere that can fix me.”

“I’ve got this little window where the pace of scientific discovery, especially in healthcare, will probably be wilder than it’s ever been before. And I might have, just by luck, just enough time to use that little window to find a way out.”

Praying for the best for @ScottAdamsSays!

#8 - Victor Davis Hanson gives a blunt explanation why the Epstein files still aren't public.

Beck asked him: “What do you think this is really about?”

Hanson replied:

“I think it’s pretty clear now that Epstein had no talent other than blackmail,” meaning he was most likely an asset for one or more intelligence agencies, and those agencies are now being protected.

#7 – @NicoleShanahan says a whistleblower is giving her information about who’s really behind the programs spraying our skies.

#6 – @SenJohnKennedy says James Comey and John Brennan “broke the law, they should be held accountable” for the Russia collusion hoax.

He writes, “I’d hire the guy who salts the fries at McDonald’s before I’d hire either James Comey or John Brennan. They’re not ethical people—and if they broke the law, they should be held accountable.”

Kennedy always brings out the best lines.

#5 – Rep. @RonnyJacksonTX says Biden’s personal doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, must have done something illegal if he’s pleading the Fifth.

#4 - Jeffrey Epstein victim attorney Sigrid McCawley accuses Pam Bondi’s DOJ of WITHHOLDING a treasure trove of evidence, including names of co-conspirators, financial records, and multiple computers.

She says the department has every piece of information on who Epstein was working with and a secret group that helped Epstein conceal his crimes against children.

Her trial is scheduled for next year.

Credit: @ShadowofEzra

#3 - EPA Chief Lee Zeldin says the Trump administration is committed to “total transparency” on contrails and geoengineering, vowing to release everything “we know” publicly.

He writes: “I want you to know EVERYTHING I know about these topics, and without ANY exception!”

#2 – OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hints at interest in Elon Musk’s proposed third political party.

“I haven’t had a chance to read about it … I was a Democrat for a long time, and I don’t generally feel represented by the sort of mainstream Democrats anymore.”

Credit: @TheChiefNerd

#1 - Sen. John Fetterman breaks ranks with the Democratic party to DEFEND ICE agents.

He says, “ICE agents are just doing their job, and I fully support that. And for me, and people in my party might want to abolish it or treat them as criminals or anything, that’s just inappropriate and outrageous. ICE performs an important job for our nation.”

Editorial credit: ZB Photos / Shutterstock.com

BONUS #1 - CIA Whistleblower Reveals How Intelligence Agencies Gather Blackmail on Politicians Without Them Suspecting It

BONUS #2 - Tucker Carlson Has Two Theories Why Pam Bondi Won’t Release the Epstein Files

BONUS #3 - Japan Releases Bombshell Vax vs. Unvax Data on 18 Million People

BONUS #4 - The FDA’s 50-Year War on the Safest Painkiller Ever Discovered

BONUS #5 - CNN Stacks 4 Democrats Against Scott Jennings—and It Backfires Spectacularly

