The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Conservative's avatar
The Conservative
44m

Is Trump going to be as transparent on geoengineering as he has been about Epstein? What a joke. Anyone that believes there is going to be transparency going forward about anything needs to reevaluate their lives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
32m

Fascinating how John Fetterman has become the sole voice of reason within the Democrat party’s sea of hateful anti-American socialists and communists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture