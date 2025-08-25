This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Paul Serran

Before she allegedly took her own life four months ago today on April 24th, Virginia Roberts Giuffre was the most famous of all Jeffrey Epstein victims.

She was a woman that fought in the justice system, and got the trifecta of financial reparations: from Epstein, from Ghislaine Maxwell, from Prince Andrew.

Giuffre knew where the bodies were buried – and now, from beyond the grave, she will have the last word.

An ‘unsparing’ memoir by Giuffre will be published this fall, according to publishing house Alfred A. Knopf.

Associated Press reported:

“Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice” is scheduled for release Oct. 21, the publisher confirmed to The Associated Press. Giuffre, who died by suicide in April at age 41, had been working on ‘Nobody’s Girl’ with author-journalist Amy Wallace and had completed the manuscript for the 400-page book, according to Knopf. The publisher’s statement includes an email from Giuffre to Wallace a few weeks before her death, saying that it was her ‘heartfelt wish’ the memoir be released ‘regardless’ of her circumstances. ‘The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders’, the email reads. ‘It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness’.”

“’In the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that NOBODY’S GIRL is still released. I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices’, she wrote to Wallace.”

It’s been known since 2023 that Giuffre reached a deal ‘believed to be worth millions’ with a publisher.

In the early 2000s, as a teenager, she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago, where she and her father worked, and became what she called a ‘sex slave’, trafficked to Prince Andrew and a host of other powerful men.

Her story, if told right, will add a new layer to the horrific saga that has once again become a story that won’t go away.

