Guest post by Raw Egg Nationalist

Jeffrey Epstein is reported to have hidden never-before-seen evidence across the US, including computers, photographs and other equipment.

A report from Britain’s Telegraph shows the disgraced pedophile financier rented at least six storage lockers across the US, beginning in 2003, and continued paying for them until 2019, the year of his death.

The units housed items from Epstein’s homes, including computers and CDs from his notorious “pedophile island” home on Little St James, in the Caribbean.

Search warrants reviewed by The Telegraph suggest that authorities never raided the lockers.

Emails show Epstein had private investigators move material from his homes into storage before authorities could raid them.

One of the facilities is close to his home in Palm Beach.

Another was in Manhattan.

Emails also reveal that Epstein received a tip-off before a police raid on his Palm Beach home in the mid-2000s.

At least some of the material in the storage lockers is likely to predate the earliest material in the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice.

In related news, the armed man shot and killed by Secret Service as he tried to enter Mar-a-Lago on Sunday was obsessed with the Epstein files and begged others to “raise awareness” in the days before his death.

Austin Tucker Martin, 21, from North Carolina, was shot by local police and Secret Service agents as he brandished a shotgun on Trump’s West Palm Beach estate.

He had been reported missing by his family on Saturday.

TMZ obtained a series of strange text messages Martin exchanged with a co-worker on 15 February, a week ago.

In the messages, Martin shared his thoughts about the “evil” contained in the Epstein files, apparently without any prompt.

“I don’t know if you read up on the Epstein Files, but evil is real and unmistakable,” he wrote.

“The best people like you and I can do is use what little influence we have. Tell other people about what you hear about the Epstein files and what the government is doing about it. Raise awareness.”

His co-worker never replied to the messages, but on the morning before Martin’s death, he asked, “Where are you?”

The New York Post reports, “Other colleagues told the outlet that Martin was deeply disturbed by what he believed was a concerted government campaign to cover up the Epstein files so elites could continue “getting away with it.”

“They also said he voiced frustrations about the economy and how difficult it is for young people to afford to live on their own. He went so far as to try and organize a union at the country club for higher wages, but no one supported the move, the outlet reported.”

Sources claim Martin was a vocal supporter of President Trump, like the “majority” of his family.

One of Martin’s cousins said the violence was out of character.

“He wouldn’t even hurt an ant. He doesn’t even know how to use a gun,” Fields said.

