This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Kelen McBreen

Update: Jeffrey Epstein’s Google Nest account was reportedly deactivated on Thursday.

The 𝕏 account for the popular news website ZeroHedge tagged the FBI and its Director Kash Patel in a post featuring an email from the Epstein files that discussed cameras on the billionaire pedo’s Little Saint James Island being hooked up to a cloud server.

ZeroHedge wrote on Wednesday, “Dear FBI and FBI Director Kash Patel there is a Logitech cloud server that has recordings from cameras on Epstein’s island (installer Jermaine Ruan now works for the USVI Bureau of Corrections), the kind that Epstein couldn’t destroy. Not to do your job, but can you subpoena it?”

The email, sent from a person named Jermaine Ruan to Epstein, reads, “Hi Boss, the web interface works well. I set the site up on your chillax computer,” followed by a link to a Logitech website, and user and password information containing an email with “lsj” for Little Saint James and the password “#1island.”

“I will come up a solution for carrying the camera’s wireless signal outside,” the message concluded.

In a subsequent post, the outlet noted Ruan “now works as a tech guy” for “the US Government” and asked that he be brought in for questioning.

Ruan also reportedly inherited $1 million from the Epstein estate following his 2019 death.

Will the Trump administration work to obtain access to the servers hosting the camera footage or subpoena Epstein employees who may have knowledge of the network?

Copyright 2026 Infowars

Share