This article originally appeared on Corbett Report and was republished under a Creative Commons Attribution-nonCommercial 4.0 International License

Guest post by James Corbett

By now we all know Bill Gates caught an STD from “Russian girls” and tried to surreptitiously drug his wife with antibiotics. And we’ve all heard that Elon Musk really wanted to engage in “the wildest party“ on Epstein’s pedophile island.

But beyond the attention-grabbing (or is that attention-distracting?) headlines, what’s really in the Epstein dump?

Let’s find out.

1) Epstein was an agent and he was working for...

Brace yourselves for this one, guys. It turns out one intelligence source affirmed what we all already knew: Epstein was a spy. But you’ll never guess who he was working for...Russia! Surprise! It seems Epstein was a KGB plant the whole time!

And, as the crack journalists at The Daily Mail report, not only was Epstein running a “KGB honeytrap,” one FBI informant claimed he was also a wealth manager for Putin and Mugabe.

So, there you go, everyone. Case closed!

...Or maybe, just maybe—hear me out here—he was a Mossad agent.

I mean, if Epstein was working for Israeli intelligence, that might explain a thing or two, like:

...Or I guess Epstein could’ve been a Russian spy for...reasons. Who can possibly say?

One person who did have something to say about this was a Confidential Human Source (CHS). Speaking to his handler in October 2020—i.e., over a year after Epstein’s death—the source made some interesting accusations about Epstein’s real allegiances.

Epstein was close to the former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Barak (Barak) and trained as a spy under him. Barak believed Netanyahu was a criminal. Saudi Arabia, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are allied against Qatar, Turkey, Iran and Syria. One of CHS’ [REDACTED] (who presumably worked [REDACTED]) asked CHS a lot of questions about Epstein. CHS became convinced that Epstein was a co-opted Mossad Agent (see previous reporting).

Make of that what you will!

Oh, and the same source alleges “Chabad is doing everything they can to co-opt the Trump presidency,” referring to the Hasidic Judaism organization that, the source claims, is “state-sanctioned Judaism” and is being “used by Putin to keep tabs on all the Russo-Jewish oligarchs.” The source also claims that Jared Kushner “has moved a lot of Russian investment money around” and “this was/is the ‘real’ Russian collusion story,” but we already knew all that, surely.

2) Jeffrey Epstein was a Fed Truther who “represented” the Rothschilds

If you’re at all interested in the Epstein story, you may want to watch the two hours of interview footage between the pedo king and Steve Bannon, a MAGA acolyte and former Trump strategist.

We’ve known for some time now that Bannon has been withholding 15 hours of footage of sit-down interviews he conducted with Epstein just before his arrest in 2019. Bannon claims the interviews were for a deep-dive exposé he was crafting that would “name names” and help people “understand how the elites of the world but also the intelligence services are inextricably linked in the Epstein story.” Mark Epstein, Jeffrey’s brother, says that Bannon was “trying to help Jeff rehabilitate his reputation.”

In either event, the footage has been under lock-and-key for several years, perhaps due to an obscure legal loophole that allowed Bannon (a non-lawyer) to join Epstein’s legal team and thus shield his work under attorney-client privilege.

The latest file dump contains two of those 15 hours of interviews, and there are some interesting nuggets contained therein. For example, did you know Jeffrey Epstein was a banking truther?

Who knows what kind of “reputation rehabilitation” strategy he was deploying here, but there’s one section of the interview that sounds like it could’ve been narrated by The Creature from Jekyll Island author G. Edward Griffin.

Quoth Epstein:

There’s a fundamental part of money, which is called “fractionalized banking.” And fractionalized banking is something that finance people understand. And the people on the street—and when I say “people on the street,” that’s where I was when I started on Wall Street—would find it impossible to believe. Impossible. Why? Bannon bank. I give you $1. Just one single dollar. In our system of banking, I would say, “Okay, Steve, I gave you a dollar. How much could you lend out to your friends?” And your natural reaction would be, “Probably something less than a dollar because I want to keep something in my pocket.” The way our system works is if you as a bank are holding my dollar, you can lend out an additional eight or nine dollars. No, it’s impossible. I only have a dollar, Jeffrey. We have something called fractionalized reserves, which is if you have one, you can lend out nine. That’s the way our system works. And so not only do world leaders not understand banking, but the man on the street, my father, who worked in the park department, it would be beyond his imagination that people could lend out more money than they actually had in their pocket.

In addition, Jeffrey Epstein says there would be “runs on the bank” if the public understood how the banking system works. (h/t HRS) Hmmm. Where have we heard that line before?

Oh, and Epstein also blames Clinton for the 2008 financial crisis and admits that the financial system uses overly complicated jargon to make their actions seem more complicated than they really are.

One of the most interesting tidbits, however, comes from a 2016 email Epstein wrote to Peter Thiel of Palantir infamy. In it, Epstein asserts: “as you probably know[,] I represent the Rothschilds.”

Is he referring to his weird relationship with Ariane de Rothschild? Or is he referring to a more wide-reaching relationship with the banking dynasty?

Hopefully, those of you deep-diving through the emails will be able to dig up more info on this!

3) Someone changed Epstein’s Apple ID password after he was dead

Riddle me this, Batman: how does a dead man change his Apple ID password?

Answer: who knows?! But, according to Jeffrey Epstein’s Gmail inbox, that’s exactly what happened!

For those not in the know, last November a pair of enterprising software developers created an innovative way to sort through the US Department of Justice’s sprawling, messy Epstein document dumps. They organized all of the DoJ-supplied emails into a fake Gmail display that lets you browse through Jeffrey Epstein’s emails as if you were a hacker logged into his account. It’s called “Jmail,” and you can access it here:

https://www.jmail.world/

When you go there, you’ll see the latest email is a simple six-word message from one “Cody Rutland,” who evidently made the effort to write Epstein at the disgraced blackmailer’s now publicly revealed email address to say, “You are dead - lol good riddance.” This email was sent on August 13, 2019, three days after the Epstein character was written off the stage for good.

But, as one enterprising researcher discovered, if you click the settings gear in the top corner of the page and select “Show Yahoo emails after August 15 2019,” you will discover an interesting email from Apple that was sent on January 14, 2021, over a year after his death:

That email indicates that someone reset Epstein’s Apple ID password on that date.

Interesting, to say the least.

Now, perhaps that’s just an FBI agent or someone working the case. I don’t know how such investigations work and whether they would take the liberty of resetting a dead man’s password, but it’s fascinating nonetheless.

According to another researcher, someone changed Jeffrey Epstein’s iTunes email password earlier this week, as apparently that address was in the recently released files. No word yet on who did that or what they found. Stay tuned! (Or iTuned, as the case may be.)

4) A fake Epstein was created with boxes and sheets to fool the media

If you followed the story of Epstein’s non-suicide, you’ll know how closely online sleuths have scrutinized the images of his body being transported the night he was declared dead.

Well, this next little tidbit certainly won’t quell any rumours. According to page 106 of this document in the latest Epstein file release...

...authorities “used boxes and sheets to create what appeared to be a human body, which was put into the white OCME [Office of the Chief Medical Examiner] vehicle while the press followed, allowing the black vehicle to depart unnoticed with EPSTEIN’s body.”

So, in other words, that dramatic video of the removal of “Epstein’s body” from the hospital that was blasted all over The Daily Mail and The New York Times and other such venerable dinosaur media institutions was actually just video of used boxes and sheets being removed from the hospital.

Hmmm. It reminds me of the time prison officials admitted to using the exact same type of ruse to transport Timothy McVeigh’s body (or what was presumed to be McVeigh’s body) to a local funeral home for cremation before anyone knew what was happening.

But perhaps more to the point of all these body-swap shenanigans are the newly released “ghoulish pics“ showing “Jeffrey Epstein’s body as EMTs performed CPR after prison suicide.” Or the latest confirmation that investigators had puzzled over the “excessive” bed linens in Epstein’s cell at the time of his death and the mysterious absence of his cellmate.

Make of these “ghoulish pics” and puzzling facts what you will...but they certainly don’t prove that Epstein killed himself!

5) Epstein was a member of the Trilateral Commission

As I mentioned in my recent interview about the Epstein files on The Ripple Effect podcast, I probably should have known that Epstein was a card-carrying member of the Trilateral Commission...but I didn’t. Not until I watched Bannon’s interview of him, that is.

For those who don’t know about the Trilateral Commission, in the Bannon interview Epstein gives a short overview of the organization, how it came about, and how Epstein’s good buddy David Rockefeller personally invited him to join the panel at the ripe young age of 30:

He [David Rockefeller] formed something called the Trilateral Commission. The Trilateral Commission is some spooky stuff. People said it was something people that the Illuminati, there’s some mystery about it. People that ran the world. It was politicians. But David said most countries, the politicians get elected for four years or eight years separate from the royal families in England or in the Middle East. Someone’s there for four years and then they’re not there anymore. The most important people to have stability and consistency would be businessmen. So, he formed this Trilateral Commission of businessmen and politicians from three major continents. So it was the North Americans, the Europeans and the Asians. So he said to me, “Would you like to be on the Trilateral Commission?” I was 30 years old, 32 years old. I said, “Great.” And he said, “Well, you have to fill out this application so they have your bio.” And I looked at the list of people and it was Bill Clinton, former President of the United States, Paul Volcker, every great leader in America, the Asians, the Japanese, and with a very long description of their history. And they asked me to fill in what I would like to have written. And I wrote, “Jeffrey Epstein, comma, just a good kid,” which I thought was funny. Nobody else did.

But interestingly, at the exact moment in the interview (14m03s) where Bannon goes on to question him about the Trilateral Commission, there’s a cut in the tape. The time counter in the corner of the screen keeps running, but there has obviously been something edited out.

What isn’t edited out from the video is an Epstein story about the “first” Trilateral Commission meeting in Tokyo in “the early 90s.” According to the pedo, “it was funny, because they were talking about inflation and they were worried [about] what would happen. How do you control inflation? And as a mathematician, I didn’t understand the concept. I don’t understand the concept today. How’s that possible?”

Sadly, any opportunity to hear more on the topic directly from Epstein is derailed when Bannon butts in with a string of irrelevant follow-up questions.

Of course, the whole exchange is nonsense, since the actual first meeting of the Trilateral Commission took place in October 1973. Perhaps Epstein was referring to the first meeting he attended? But if he was invited to the organization when he was 30 (or 32), that would place his entry into the club in the mid-1980s. None of this adds up, and the timeline does not make sense.

In any event, if you want an in-depth exploration of the Epstein/Trilateral connection and how that topic ties in with the broader nexus of Epstein, blackmail and intelligence, then you should consult, “From Rockefeller to Starmer: Mapping the Trilateral Network in the Epstein Files,” an extensive article on the subject penned by Paul Knaggs.

6) Pizzagate was real

The conspiracy reality community has known about “Pizzagate” for 10 years now.

In short, a slew of emails from the hacked inbox of Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta containing bizarre, coded messages about “pizza” between high-ranking political figures sent researchers down a rabbit hole of depravity. Soon, those researchers began to uncover a wealth of information suggesting that a politically well-connected pedophile ring was operating in and around the corridors of power in Washington, D.C.

That same conspiracy reality community will also remember how all of the real, verifiable information those early Pizzagate researchers dredged up was then deliberately diluted with assorted disinfo and easily debunkable nonsense in a false-flag operation that transformed the very term “Pizzagate” into a byword for “crazy conspiracy theory.” It wasn’t long before the very topic of Pizzagate was banned from Reddit (and every other “respectable” corner of the internet) and labeled dangerous Russian misinformation.

...But, as Saagar Enjeti observes in a recent video about the Epstein files on Breaking Points, “you can’t deny that a lot of these emails are very strange and do not make any sense in the context of actually talking about pizza. [...] I just don’t see how you can’t connect it, at least in some way.”

So, which of the 900 references to pizza in the Epstein files is Enjeti referring to?

Is it the April 2016 email exchange under the subject line “The Pizza Monster,” in which someone emails Epstein a picture file of some sort, prompting Jeffrey to remark: “she looks pregnant,” and to which the correspondent replies: “You mean radiating a soft glow with th= look of bliss and excitement. Yeah, that’s the pizza...”?

Or is it the iMessage group chat about making a silicone replica of someone’s butt to use as a “form to bake on top of” that somehow turns into a pizza reference?

Or is it the email exchange in which a redacted Epstein correspondent suggests that “go[ing] for pizza and grape soda” is something “no one else can understand”?

Once again: who can say?

All I know is that even Reddit is now once again willing to entertain Pizzagate speculation.

But wait. Didn’t Pizzagate originate on 4chan, the infamously chaotic and trollish internet forum where, once upon a time, child pornography was referred to as “cheese pizza”? Wouldn’t it be crazy if there were an Epstein connection to 4chan?

7) Epstein and 4chan

In case you’re not versed in internet lore, 4chan is an imageboard—a type of internet forum that focuses on the posting of images and accompanying text. It was founded in 2003 by Christopher Poole, a then-teenager who went by the online handle “moot” and who was apparently inspired by the anarchic Japanese imageboard, 2chan.

4chan quickly earned a reputation as a refuge for trolls, shitposters and afficianados of what posters referred to as “cheese pizza” (i.e., child pornography).

The site contains numerous sub-imageboards on various topics, including, at one point, a /new/ imageboard for discussion of news and current events. However, the /new/ imageboard was removed by Poole in January 2011 because, in his words:

As for /new/, anybody who used it knows exactly why it was removed. When I re-added the board last year, I made a note that if it devolved into /stormfront/, I’d remove it. It did—ages ago. Now it’s gone, as promised.

Then, mysteriously, in November 2011, Poole seemed to reverse course. He created the /pol/ imageboard (”politically incorrect”) as a place for unfettered political discussion, and the board quickly picked up where /new/ had left off.

So, what happened between January 2011 and November 2011 to change Poole’s mind on the utility of such an imageboard? Epstein happened, that’s what.

Specifically, the latest Epstein file dump reveals that Christopher Poole did in fact meet (and even impress) the notorious pedophile around the very time of this change of direction on the internet’s most chaotic forum.

The timeline goes like this: on October 20, 2011, Boris Nikolic—an adviser to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation—emailed Epstein, telling him: “There is a cool guy (KID) that you should meet.” The reference is to Poole, whose Wikipedia page Boris provides a link to.

On October 24, 2011, Epstein confirms meeting with Poole in an email to Nikolic. In fact, the two didn’t just meet, they hit it off. “i liked mmot slot. i drove him home, he is very bright.” (Or, translated from the illiterate pedophilese: “I liked moot (Poole) a lot. I drove him home. He is very bright.”)

This indicates Poole and Epstein met sometime between October 20 and October 24, 2011.

Meanwhile, /pol/ was launched on October 23, 2011.

Coincidence? You be the judge. There are more indications of Epstein’s ongoing interest in Poole, who he attempted to meet (and possibly did meet with) on several more occasions, and in Epstein’s ongoing interest in 4chan, which he linked to in his private correspondence.

But this is (of course) not the end of Epstein’s ties to modern internet culture.

8) Epstein co-opted Bitcoin (and made Call of Duty a microtransaction hellscape)

If you’re a video game enthusiast, you have no doubt seen the mainstream headlines reporting that Jeffrey Epstein Advisors Helped Push Microtransactions In Call Of Duty.

If you somehow managed to avoid that story, it revolves around a May 2013 email exchange between Epstein, hacker/inventor/futurist Pablos Holman, and Bobby Kotick, the then-CEO of Activision Blizzard, a video game company known for the bestselling Call of Duty franchise. In the exchange, Epstein enthuses over Kotick’s idea of using “real world” rewards as “virtual” prizes. Holman responds by saying he’s “all for indoctrinating kids into an economy.”

The exchange is notable not only for the creepy “indoctrinating kids” line, but for its presaging of the “microtransactions” (paying real money for in-game upgrades) that define the modern era of gaming. In fact, the exchange happened a mere two months after the first microtransactions were introduced into the Call of Duty franchise.

As interesting as such news may be to gamers, however, there’s a FAR bigger story regarding Epstein and the online economy that is being largely overlooked: Epstein helped hijack bitcoin.

For the full blow-by-blow on this story, drop what you’re doing now and read Aaron Day’s extensive coverage of “The Hijacking of Bitcoin“ for The Brownstone Institute.

In that incredibly detailed article, Day painstakingly explains how Epstein helped fund the takeover of bitcoin by the “small blockers” who have made bitcoin into the government-compliant non-crypto “cryptocurrency” that it now is.

As Day outlines, this was accomplished in at least two different ways:

firstly, through a $525,000 grant to MIT’s Media Lab Digital Currency Initiative, which, as Media Lab director Joi Ito bragged, was used to woo three of the five core bitcoin developers on board; and

secondly, through a $500,000 investment in Blockstream, a company that built tools to steer bitcoin away from its original use as a decentralized, freedom-promoting cryptocurrency and onto its current path as unusable, government-regulated non-cryptocurrency.

The full story is, of course, equal parts fascinating and horrifying, so anyone who is interested in the subject is exhorted to read Day’s article. It shouldn’t be surprising at this point, though, to find Epstein at the heart of the subversion that has placed us in the death grip of government-regulated, centralized digital currency.

9) Ghislaine was invited to be on the 9/11 “Shadow Commission”

Never heard of “The Shadow Commission on 9-11-2001”? Neither had I (or most people) before last week.

That’s when researchers picked up on an email in the Epstein files that was written by an Edward Jay Epstein to a certain Ghislaine Maxwell.

Behold: EFTA02335737

It’s a short exchange. Ed asks “Gmax” if she has any interest in being on something called “the Shadow Commission on 9/11” and Ghislaine replies that she cannot be on it.

So, what is the 9/11 Shadow Commission?

Luckily, Ed provides a link to a website, which has more info on the commission. Though the link is not working today, thanks to the wonders of The Wayback Machine we can see what it looked like in early 2003 when Ed sent that email. Here it is.

From this, we can gather that Edward Jay Epstein is no relation to Jeffrey Epstein. Rather, he’s a long-time government skeptic, having cut his teeth on the Warren Commission cover-up of the JFK assassination and having become an author (and noted “stubborn skeptic“) by the time he contacted Ghislaine.

And from this preserved website we can also gather that the “Shadow Commission on 9-11-2001” is not a secret government-sponsored cabal of cover-up artists but an early, not particularly sophisticated attempt to cobble together some questions about the official story of 9/11. If you were in the 9/11 Truth space at the time, you’d know the types of issues discussed: the “fat Bin Laden“ video; the security “failures”; the “missing” evidence; etc.

So, how did this “stubborn skeptic” and 9/11 questioner get hold of Ghislaine’s email? Why did he think to recruit her for his shadow commission? What does this have to do with price of tea in China?

Good questions! Let me know if you find the answer.

10) Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself

Oh, OK, I obviously didn’t learn about Epstein’s suicide (or lack thereof) from the latest file dump.

There is a newly released video log that contradicts what we were previously told about what happened on the night of Epstein’s “suicide,” and there are those aforemention “ghoulish“ post-mortem pics and questions about excessive linens. However, if you’re looking to learn what actually happened that night—or, indeed, the answer to any of the deeper Epstein questions—I’m sorry to say you won’t find those answers in these files.

But that’s kind of the point, isn’t it?

Sure, there are hints of the much, much larger schemes afoot:

the email exchanges suggesting the existence of an Albanian narco-terrorist scheme to traffic a million children to Western elites;

an email from a confidential source claiming to be an ex-employee of Epstein’s “Zorro” ranch in New Mexico who alleges that two foreign girls were buried “somewhere in the hills behind the ranch” after “strangulation during rough, fetish sex”;

Epstein’s nonchalant “I loved the torture video“ appended to an email inquiring about a friend’s whereabouts;

his offering money for women to birth babies for “black market use”;

his extensive correspondence with Bryan Bishop, a bitcoin developer, about facilitating “the first live birth of a human designer baby and possibly a human clone”;

&c.

But these are tidbits. We are not getting the full story here. That’s not speculation; that’s admitted fact.

“They’ve released at best half the documents,” Representative Ro Khanna, one member of the bipartisan effort to pry these documents from the DoJ, told Meet The Press last week. “This is the most documents that we have seen released so far in history. But it is not good enough. If we don’t get the remaining files [...] and if the survivors are not happy, then Thomas Massie and I are prepared to move on impeachment or contempt.”

Representative Massie, Khanna’s Republican accomplice in spearheading the effort to secure these documents, was even more blunt in his assessment of the release: “So how will we know if this bill has been successful? We will know when there are men, rich men, in handcuffs being perp-walked to the jail, and until then, this is still a cover-up.”

But if rich men being perp-walked in handcuffs is the sign that justice is being served, that’s exactly the opposite of what we’ve seen up to this point. In fact, all we’ve seen so far is Peter Mandelson in his underpants.

Yes, Britain’s ex-ambassador to the US has had to quit the House of Lords and is now “under scrutiny“ from police after the files confirmed a much closer relationship between the disgraced politician and the lecherous blackmailer than was previously known. Lost amid the hubbub is the fact that Mandelson (like his buddy Epstein and like British PM Keir Starmer, who appointed him to be ambassador despite his known links to Epstein) is a member of the Trilateral Commission.

So, what about the actual Epstein victims? What do they have to say about all this?

“This latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files is being sold as transparency, but what it actually does is expose survivors,” a group of victims said in a statement last week. “Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed, while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected.”

And that’s about where we’re at. There is no doubt much, muuuuuch more of genuine interest to be found in these files. But don’t expect to get to the bottom of this rabbit hole in the DoJ-redacted file dump.

If you do find something interesting down the rabbit hole, please do share it in the comments on corbettreport.com. This ongoing open source investigation would benefit from your participation.

Copyright 2026 CorbettReport.com

