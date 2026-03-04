This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Leena Nasir

Newly released Epstein files included allegations that deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein arranged a horrific medical procedure and controlled the medical care of women in his life.

In one of the exposed communications, Epstein allegedly told a doctor by the name of Dr. Dubin that a woman fell off an A.T.V and suffered a large gash across her forehead that required stitches. Dr. Dubin replied by saying “Jess Ting is standing by” and would assist and Epstein requested an x-ray to rule out a concussion, according to the email released by the Justice Department (DOJ). Ting was allegedly a doctor with Mount Sinai, according to The New York Times (NYT).

“Can you organize thanks,” Epstein allegedly wrote in the documents released by the government.

Epstein told an assistant Dr. Ting “put 35 stitches in her head, laid out on the dining [sic] room table,” according to documents dated Oct. 7, 2012.

An email sent Oct. 8 appears to reference antibiotics issued to the woman by Dr. Dubin on the night the surgery took place, according to the NYT.

Epstein issued a $50,000 donation to Dr. Ting for his breast cancer research, according to the documents released by the DOJ.

Other emails showed Dr. Ting allegedly made house calls for Epstein such as consulting a woman about a nose job and removing a fatty cyst from Epstein’s shoulder.

In 2018, texts between Epstein and Dr. Bruce Moskowitz released by the DOJ allegedly showed that Moskowitz helped Epstein by treating two women for gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted infection that is treated with an antibiotic injection.

“I think to be safe my two friends should get shot by you tomorrow or send them somewhere close,” Epstein wrote, according to the DOJ.

Dr. Moskowitz allegedly offered to treat Epstein but recommended a West Palm Beach emergency room for the women.

“That way I do not have to report the cases to health department including contacts,” he said, seemingly referencing his requirement to report the treatment of gonorrhea cases to the The Florida Department of Health, according to the NYT.

Another email thread dated April 1, 2012 allegedly showed Epstein organizing a “pussy doctor” for another woman.

Dr. Ting denied any wrongdoing in a statement to the NYT. “In my treatment of these adult patients, I never knew, witnessed, or had any knowledge of any illegal or potentially illegal activities.

The doctor originally told the outlet he did not appear in a redacted photo of an alleged medical activity in Epstein’s dining room. He declined to comment on a new version of the image released by the DOJ that seemingly shows him, according to the NYT.

Johns Hopkins University physician and medical ethics expert Margaret Moon labeled the alleged dining room surgery “breathtaking” and argued such a procedure should be conducted in a proper medical facility in a statement to the outlet.

