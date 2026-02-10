This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

A viral video shows the moment a man filmed his interaction with the manager of a Florida sports bar that refused to air the Bad Bunny halftime performance during Sunday’s Super Bowl and instead played the Turning Point USA halftime show featuring Kid Rock and other musicians.

The Zoo sports bar in St. Petersburg had all their televisions tuned into the TPUSA show and an angry customer asked the manager, “Why aren’t you playing Bad Bunny at the halftime show?”

The manager told the individual that the majority of his customers didn’t want to watch the Bad Bunny show.

“This is not the halftime show,” the irritated customer said, with the manager responding, “It is the halftime show. It’s called, ‘The Halftime Show.’”

The man filming then told his social media followers the name of the bar and that it “refuses to play Bad Bunny for some reason,” telling the manager he would be sharing the video online.

“Good,” the manager responded. “I appreciate that actually, you made me some customers.”

Next, the ornery patron said the business “might lose some customers” because the manager “might look like a racist.”

“You’re the racist,” the manager told the guy.

Across America, bars and restaurants opted out of the non-English halftime show and aired the TPUSA concert instead.

Multiple bars in Nashville, Tennessee, made headlines for advertising their decision to tune out during the Bad Bunny show.

A California establishment is getting negative reviews from leftists triggered they played the TPUSA halftime show, and a bar in Aurora, Colorado, is being attacked for playing both shows using half of their televisions for each performance.

