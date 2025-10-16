This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

Yesterday, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi unloaded on Lindell TV reporter Alison Steinberg on the steps of the US Capitol after she was confronted on her deadly actions on January 6, 2021.

Lindell TV reporter Alison Steinberg asked Pelosi why she refused to call in the National Guard on January 6th and Pelosi started screaming – “SHUT UP!”

Alison Steinberg: “Congresswoman Pelosi, are you at all concerned that the January 6th Committee will find you liable for that? Are at all concerned about the January 6th Committee finding you liable for that day? Why did you refuse the National Guard on January 6th?

Nancy Pelosi: (obviously annoyed) “SHUT UP! I did not refuse the National Guard. The President didn’t send it. Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you are a serious journalist.

Alison Steinberg: The American people want to know! We still have questions!

As reported earlier Pelosi was lying here about the National Guard.

Footage was released in June 2024 from the House Oversight Committee of Nancy Pelosi taking responsibility for the January 6, 2021, protests and rioting at the US Capitol.

Nancy Pelosi: “I take responsibility.”

WATCH BELOW:

And in June 2024, John Solomon at Just the News reported that Nancy Pelosi’s top security aides received warnings about a potential Capitol breach the night before the January 6 protests.

Pelosi could have called in the National Guard. She decided not to.

January 6 was always a set-up. And the evidence confirms that Pelosi was in on it.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser were both warned about the security situation prior to January 6th, and they both turned down National Guard troops at the US Capitol that day.

Pelosi and Mayor Muriel Bowser turned down thousands of National Guard troops at the Capitol on January 6 for political reasons.

Chris Wray’s FBI also refused to notify the Trump administration and his cabinet secretaries that they believed there could be violence like the mass protests at the Capitol that took place that day.

Nancy Pelosi also refused the National Guard at the US Capitol due to “politics,” but that is just her excuse. What did she know in advance?

Capitol Police Chief Steve Sund previously testified that he asked House and Senate security officials for permission to request that the D.C. National Guard be placed on standby in case he needed quick backup.

But they both turned him down.

On Wednesday, after her latest denial to the press, Officer Steve Sund responded to Nancy Pelosi’s latest lies about January 6th and brought the receipts.

Chief Sund wrote: “Ma’am, let me help refresh your memory. It was your Sergeant at Arms (SAA) who repeatedly denied my multiple requests for National Guard assistance before and on January 6. Even on Jan 6, your Sergeant at Arms denied my urgent requests for over 70 minutes, while he was “running it up the chain” for your approval. The Pentagon offered National Guard assistance, but I had to decline because your SAA would not grant me the legal authority as required under federal law (2 U.S.C. §1970).”

Chief Sund then posted this list of the times he called Pelosi’s Sergeant of Arms to request the National Guard. Chief Sund was turned down each time.

Sund pointed out to the world that Nancy Pelosi is lying about her actions that day.

If Pelosi would have approved the National Guard at the Capitol lives would have been saved and their would have been no rioting.

Pelosi is as deceitful as she is rotten.

