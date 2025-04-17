This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Rogue climate activists in Northern California are launching balloons filled with sulfur dioxide into the upper atmosphere in an effort to manipulate the Earth's temperature. In exchange, the climate startup behind the operation sells "cooling credits" priced at $30 for a subscription or $5 to offset 1 ton of carbon dioxide. The startup's unregulated operations are causing a major stir and have drawn the attention of EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

"Make Sunsets is a startup that is geoengineering by injecting sulfur dioxide into the sky and then selling "cooling credits." This company is polluting the air we breathe. I've instructed my team that we need to quickly get to the bottom of this and take immediate action," Zeldin wrote on X.

Luke Iseman, the former director of hardware at Y Combinator, launched Make Sunsets a few years ago with the backing of Boost VC, Draper Associates, Pioneer Fund, and angel investors.

Make Sunsets takes its name from the striking sunsets caused by high-altitude sulfur dioxide particles, like those observed after the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo, which temporarily lowered global temperatures by roughly .2°C for about a year.

Allowing rogue activists to play God with the climate is a disaster waiting to happen. These aerosols increase Earth's albedo (reflectivity), causing temporary global cooling and potentially disrupting jet stream behavior.

View NOAA form here.

Here's more from the EPA:

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Office of Air and Radiation (OAR) submitted a demand for information to a startup company calling themselves "Make Sunsets," which is launching balloons filled with sulfur dioxide (SO2) seeking to geoengineer the planet and generate "cooling" credits to sell. This issue was initially identified in 2023 during the last Administration, but no action was taken to find out more about this questionable startup and activity. Make Sunsets is already banned in Mexico. Their website states they want to scale this activity significantly and have already conducted over 124 deployments. It is unclear where the balloons are launched and where the SO2 is from. Furthermore, it is not known if the company has been in contact with any state, local or federal air agencies. Thus, EPA is submitting a demand for information to get answers and plans to take additional actions as necessary.

A review of public records shows that Luke Iseman and Andrew Song manage operations at Make Sunsets. The entity is also listed as the founder of Insituform Technologies, Inc.

An address listed on Make Sunsets' publicly available profile shows a mansion in Northern California.

Iseman's X page is full of Make Sunsets' latest operations:

He even boasted about his donation to a far-left climate organization called "Just Stop Oil."

Just Stop Oil has been a rogue group targeting Tesla with repeated attacks.

Perhaps unregulated solar geoengineering in the hands of leftist climate activists isn't such a great idea.

We're confident the rabbit hole of this group's associations goes much deeper—and even a quick look at the founders' social media profiles suggests they're idelogically aligned with the de-growth climate cult that has undermined Western economies while giving China a clear runaway with its coal-powered factories.

