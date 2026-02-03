STORY #1 - Another conspiracy theory just came true. The Epstein Files confirmed what many long suspected: Jeffrey Epstein had financial ties to the Rothschild banking dynasty.

In 2015, Ariane de Rothschild’s Swiss banking group wired Epstein $25 million for “risk analysis” and “certain algorithms.” But with Epstein’s history of blackmail, data collection, and trafficking, what kind of “risk” was he really managing—and for whom?

It gets worse.

Newly released emails show Epstein telling Peter Thiel he “represented the Rothschilds”—after his 2008 conviction. One photo captures Lynn Forester de Rothschild smiling alongside Epstein and Maxwell. Another exchange discusses “opportunities” in Ukraine after the 2014 coup.

Then comes the most surreal claim yet: that Hitler once lived in a Vienna shelter funded by the Epsteins and Rothschilds.

The receipts are real. The lies are unraveling. Don’t let the media memory-hole this.

Watch Maria’s full report here.

STORY #2 - Elon Musk just declared we’re entering “the singularity.” But the AI platform that sparked his warning? It may be a carefully engineered hoax.

Moltbook, a viral site supposedly hosting conversations between conscious AI agents, is now being torn apart by critics for massive security flaws—and evidence that human manipulation is driving the entire narrative.

What appeared to be bots plotting in secret—posting eerie lines like “The humans are screenshotting us”—wasn’t AI awakening. Investigators found anyone with a developer key could pose as an agent. Some of the most viral posts? Written by humans pretending to be bots.

Even worse, the site’s creator reportedly relied on “vibe coding,” outsourcing key functions to AI itself—leaving gaping holes that were never patched.

So why did Elon Musk, viewed as a leading voice on AI, promote this as a sign of singularity? Was he fooled? Or is someone trying to seed a much larger illusion?

The deeper you dig into Moltbook, the more it feels like psychological conditioning.

Watch Maria’s full report here.

STORY #3 - The WHO just ran a full-scale simulation for “the next pandemic”—and 31 governments played along.

This wasn’t some tabletop drill. It lasted weeks, triggered real-world airport and border systems, and modeled a fast-moving respiratory outbreak with global reach.

They called it IHR Exercise CRYSTAL—and it happened in December 2025. WHO didn’t pretend it was hypothetical. They said it flat out—this was preparation for “the next pandemic.” Let that sink in.

If that sounds familiar, it should. Event 201, backed by the Gates Foundation, ran just before COVID. But CRYSTAL went even further—activating international protocols in real time.

Here’s where it turns sinister: newly released emails show Bill Gates was coordinating pandemic simulations with Jeffrey Epstein back in 2017. Topics included strain-specific outbreaks, gene editing, and digital health surveillance.

Today, Gates is still funding the vaccines, advising the WHO, and backing a “universal vaccine” developed by Fauci’s ally—now being promoted by RFK Jr.

Think this is over? It’s not. They’re already rehearsing the sequel.

Watch Maria’s full report here.

Thanks for tuning in.

We'll be back with another show tomorrow.

Watch the full episode below:

