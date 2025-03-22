This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

On Friday, former Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman, you know, the lunatic that pulled the fire alarm to delay a vote in the House, brazenly called Elon Musk “incompetent,” a “thief” and a “Nazi” on a CNN broadcast.

If Elon, Trump and others don’t start doing this, the situation could go down a very destructive path.

These deranged media leftists are fuelling violence and hatred in the real world.

And no, they can’t hide behind CNN.

Time to make them aware there are consequences for running their mouths.

Solid evidence can be provided that such slander is causing physical and financial damage to Musk’s companies.

CNN may also be liable.

Remember that Trump successfully sued ABC News when George Stephanopoulos harmed said multiple times on-air that the President had been found liable for rape.

Can Elon sue this guy next please?

