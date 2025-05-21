This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

During an interview for the Economic Forum in Qatar, Elon Musk levelled brutal remarks at Bill Gates in response to comments the Microsoft founder made about Musk’s DOGE activity.

Gates previously accused Musk of “killing the world’s poorest children” owing to his involvement with overseeing the massive government spending cuts in regards to the USAID slush fund.

Gates doubled down on the accusation in a CNN interview earlier this month, proclaiming “If it was a modest cut (to USAID) and a challenge to be more efficient… I’m fine with that… But 80 percent, that’s going to be millions of deaths, and it’s a mistake.”

Musk’s posh British interviewer said Tuesday, “I do want to ask you about USAID and the comments Bill Gates made the other day…”

Musk interjected with an absolute zinger, declaring “Who does Bill Gates think he is to make comments about the welfare of children, given he was very close to Jeffrey Epstein?”

“I wouldn’t want that guy to babysit my kid,” Musk savagely emphasised, leaving the host stuttering.

