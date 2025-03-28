This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

During a Fox News interview, Elon Musk expressed an impassioned opposition to the Ukraine War and noted how he’s sick of seeing leftists use it as a way of signaling their virtue to each other.

“I think there will be a negotiated peace, and the thing that we should be concerned about is we should have empathy for the thousands of people that are dying every day in trenches, for no movement in the lines,” Musk urged.

“The borders remain the same. For the past two years, thousands of people have died every week for nothing,” he continued.

Musk was responding to host Brett Baier asking him why he called Democratic Senator Mark Kelly a “traitor” for pushing to send more US aid and weapons to Ukraine.

“I take great offense at those who put the appearance of goodness over the reality of it,” Musk continued, explaining “Those who virtue-signal and say, oh, we can’t give in to Russia, but have no solution to stopping thousands of kids dying every day.”

“They just want that to continue forever. I have contempt for such people. I want to make that clear,” Musk emphasized.

He added, “They’re virtue-signaling, and their lack of a solution means that kids don’t have a father. It means that parents lost a son. For what? Nothing.”

Watch:

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he views the Ukrainian government as illegitimate and has proposed a temporary governance in Ukraine under the management of the United Nations in order to hold elections and restore Democracy to the country.

Putin stated that he cannot sign any agreements with an illegitimate government.

Watch:

The White House has dismissed Putin’s suggestion, reasoning that Ukraine’s current government was determined by its constitution and citizens.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share