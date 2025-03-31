Elon Musk lit up the stage in Green Bay on March 30, 2025, as he hosted a packed town hall in support of conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel.

The event opened with a nod to local culture. Musk walked out wearing a cheesehead, signed it, and launched it into the cheering crowd.

But the mood quickly shifted. A heckler tried to derail the event, and Musk shot back.

“It was inevitable that at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience. Give my regards to George! Say hi to George for me!” he jabbed.

Later, Musk addressed the attacks on Tesla vehicles with an astute observation.

“Isn’t it shocking how much violence and hatred is coming from the left?” he asked.

“Isn’t this supposed to be the party of empathy, and yet they’re burning Teslas and shooting up dealerships and calling for the death of the President and me? This is insane. They’ve gone psycho… That’s someone else’s car, leave it alone.”

Musk surprised the crowd when he handed out two $1 million checks to people who signed his petition against activist judges. In Musk’s words, this was a move designed not just to reward supporters but to guarantee wall-to-wall media coverage he knew he’d never have to pay for.

“The reason for the checks is to get attention,” Musk explained.

“Inevitably, when I do these things, it causes the legacy media to lose their minds, and they’ll run it on every news channel, and I couldn’t even pay them for this; it would cost 10x more to get the kind of coverage this gets.”

Shifting gears, Musk turned to a question many Americans are asking: How are so many politicians worth tens of millions of dollars when their salary is only about $200,000 a year?

“There’s a lot of strangely wealthy members of Congress,” he said.

“I’m trying to connect the dots. How did they become rich? How do they get $20M while earning $200,000 a year? It sounds hmm. I’m trying to explain that. We’re trying to figure that out and stop it from happening.”

The night took another unexpected turn when Musk invited longtime friend and investor Antonio Gracias to the stage. Gracias, who’s worked with Musk at both Tesla and SpaceX, has recently been helping dig into the Social Security system.

They revealed a chart that stunned the room: a surge in Social Security numbers issued to non-citizens—from 270,000 in 2021 to 2.1 million in 2024.

“This is a mind-blowing chart,” Musk said.

Gracias explained how the investigation started with fraud detection, but quickly ballooned into something much bigger. “We went there to find fraud and we found this by accident,” he said. “And this isn’t political. My parents are immigrants. This country’s been great to us… I’m pro-legal immigration. This is about America and the future of America.”

He broke down how the process works. Migrants often enter by claiming asylum, get released into the U.S., and are later issued Social Security numbers—without any interview or ID required. According to Gracias, the entire system has been rigged for mass inclusion with little oversight.

“It’s not that they [the Biden administration] were asleep at the switch,” Musk added. “It was a massive, large-scale program to import as many illegals as possible… to change the entire voting map of the United States and disenfranchise the American people.”

They also shared that more than a million migrants were already receiving government benefits like Medicaid. Even more concerning, Gracias revealed that some had registered—and even voted. The team has referred those cases to Homeland Security for prosecution.

That’s why Musk said this race isn’t just about Wisconsin—it’s about the future of the country itself.

“What’s happening on Tuesday is a vote to decide which party controls the US House of Representatives. That is why it’s so significant,” Musk said.

“Whichever party controls the House to a significant degree controls the country, which then steers the course of Western civilization.”

“This is one of those things that may not seem like it will affect the entire destiny of humanity, but I think it will,” Musk said.

“It’s a super big deal. The fact that I’m here in person proves it. I’m not phoning it in. And there were quite a few death threats, I have to tell you.”

Don’t brush off Musk’s warning lightly. What’s happening in Wisconsin isn’t just local—it’s a signal to the rest of the country. If you care about the future of America, make your voice count. Wisconsin conservatives, get out and vote.

