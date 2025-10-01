This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Netflix has once again been caught pushing pro-transgender agenda through an animated fantasy horror comedy series aimed at young kids that reeks of grooming and brainwashing youth with wokeism.

In a viral post on X, Libs of TikTok highlighted that Dead End: Paranormal Park, created by Hamish Steele and produced by Blink Industries in partnership with Netflix Animation, and distributed by Netflix, created woke propaganda, such as pro-transgender messaging aimed at kids as young as seven years old.

The backlash doesn’t stop at the show. Its creator, Hamish Steele, openly mocked Charlie Kirk’s political assassination and labeled him a “Nazi” on far-left social media channel BlueSky.

And this.

None of this woke nonsense is surprising anymore. However, what’s surprising is Netflix’s failure to grasp the reality of the Overton Window shift, where what’s considered mainstream and acceptable is no longer far-left but instead middle-right.

“Just cancelled my Netflix subscription. If you employ someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids... ...you will NEVER get a dime of my money It’s as simple as that,” Matt Van Swol wrote on X.

Elon Musk chimed in, saying, “Same.”

“It’s interesting that Dead End Paranormal Park went ahead and appropriately added a devil sidekick for the “trans” kid,“ one X user said.

Let the cancellations begin.

Earlier, Musk announced plans to launch a new online encyclopedia platform called “Grokipedia,” positioned as a rival to Wikipedia, which he says has been hijacked by far-left activists.

Musk may be eyeing even greater control over narrative power, which has long been dominated by the far left. He’s already cracked MSM narratives with X and Grok, and now he’s planning to roll out Grokipedia. Could studios be next? If Musk’s goal is to seize narrative control, the logical next step could be Hollywood itself - perhaps he has eyes on Angel Studios?

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

