This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ben Kew

Elon Musk has revealed the big-name Democrat donors behind the protests at Tesla stores.

Posting on the X platform that he owns, Musk said that he believes five groups are behind the protests, many of which have resorted to violence.

However, these groups are all funded by ActBlue, the troubled Democratic Party fundraising organization backed by liberal billionaire donors including George Soros and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman.

Musk explained:

An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla “protests”: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America. ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix. ActBlue is currently under investigation for allowing foreign and illegal donations in criminal violation of campaign finance regulations. This week, 7 ActBlue senior officials resigned, including the associate general counsel.

The Tesla CEO asked followers to share any additional information with him in the post’s replies.

While peaceful protests outside the stores constitute a form of protected speech, many left-wing radicals have resorted to attacking the Tesla facilities and even putting people’s lives in danger.

Just this week, arsonists in Massachusetts set fire to Tesla charging stations in an incident police confirmed was almost certainly intentional.

Having once been a popular figure among liberal America for his innovation on the issue of electric vehicles, Musk is now widely despised by Democratic voters triggered by his support for Donald Trump.

Many are also livid at the work being done by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that he is currently leading, with some commentators and activists directly inciting violence against him.

Since Trump was inaugurated in January, the department has found potentially trillions in potential savings that could be used to help ordinary Americans or simply pay down the country’s enormous debt burden.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share