Elon Musk just blew the lid off what he calls the “biggest scam” in U.S. history during his viral appearance on episode #2281 of The Joe Rogan Experience.

The focus of the conversation was government waste and abuse—and Musk had plenty to say.

Musk quickly dropped a shocker when he revealed that the government handed the Navy $12 billion to build new submarines—and not a single submarine was built.

When lawmakers asked where the money went, Navy officials shrugged and said they had no idea—a revelation Musk heard firsthand from Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine).

“There’s a case where I think Senator Collins was telling me about how she gave the Navy $12 billion for more submarines, got no extra submarines, and then held a hearing to say where the $12 billion go.

“And they were like, we don’t know. That was it. I mean, basically, stuff is so crazy. Only the federal government could get away with this level of waste,” Musk said.

Join 100K+ Substack readers and 1.6 million 𝕏 users who follow the work of Vigilant Fox. Subscribe to Vigilant News for exclusive stories you won’t find anywhere else.

In another eye-opening moment, Musk concluded that the government could save $100 billion a year just by forcing agencies to explain what their payments are actually for.

He mentioned how the current system allows the government to send payments with no categorization code, no description, and no explanation—essentially handing out blank checks with zero accountability.

Musk compared this to public companies, saying that if a corporation tried the same thing, it would be delisted immediately, and its executives would “be thrown in prison.”

Musk and Rogan extended their outrage to the National Security Agency (NSA), saying they were alarmed to learn that over 100 intelligence staffers spent taxpayer time turning government servers into porn chat rooms instead of protecting the country.

“Your tax dollars at work,” Musk mocked. “That’s not what they should be talking about at all. Supposed to be protecting the country.”

Musk tore apart the “threat to democracy” slogan—calling it a cover for “threat to bureaucracy”—before exposing what he called the “biggest scam ever.”

And that scam is the government’s use of taxpayer-funded NGOs as a loophole to funnel billions of dollars into shadowy, unaccountable organizations—doing things that would be illegal if carried out directly by the government itself.

Musk declared that the term NGO is actually an “oxymoron” because these so-called nongovernmental organizations are funded directly by the government.

“The whole NGO thing is a nightmare. And it’s a misnomer because if you have a government-funded nongovernmental organization, you’re simply a government-funded organization. It’s an oxymoron,” Musk explained.

While you’re here, don’t forget to subscribe to this page for more reports like this one.

Popular X user and data scientist Jennica Pounds, better known as DataRepublican, recently blew the lid off an NGO claiming to promote “democracy.”

She revealed in a NewsNation exclusive how this particular NGO received $17 million—and “the only thing they did with $17 million was make a terrible muppet show.”

“That’s (explicit word)!” she exclaimed.

The NGO, co-founded by Norm Eisen, calls itself the “States United Democracy Center,” and all they could manage to pull off with that $17 million was about 200 views per episode of their knockoff muppet show—something that looked more like a $17,000 production.

“They got money, and they did something with that. It was just awful. Jim Henson would roll in his grave. And it was weird because all the videos have less than 200 views,” DataRepublican explained.

“They didn’t even try to promote them with ads or anything. So where did the $17 million go?” She asked.

DataRepublican also recently unmasked the “Uniparty” as a group of NGOs partially funded by your tax dollars.

And the one thing they all have in common is that they claim to promote “democracy.”

According to her investigation, seven NGOs, heavily backed by USAID and the U.S. State Department, act as the Uniparty’s enforcement arm—pushing propaganda under the guise of “protecting democracy.”

These groups, originally formed during the Cold War, have shifted their mission from spreading democracy abroad to protecting their own power—redefining “democracy” to mean themselves.

Or, as Musk puts it, a threat to “democracy” really means a threat to the bureaucracy.

During today’s conversation, Rogan asked Musk what he expected to uncover when he first launched DOGE to expose government waste.

Musk replied, “I thought it would be bad, but I did not think it would be as bad as this.”

Share

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this report, please do me a quick favor and follow me (@VigilantFox) for more posts like this one.

In other news, a persuasion expert recently appeared on Joe Rogan and made a shocking COVID claim. Read more below:

Share