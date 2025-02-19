Fox News’ Sean Hannity just released Part 1 of his highly anticipated interview with President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), shared key insights not only on Trump but also on what he believes is needed to fix America’s broken system and restore the will of the people.

The interview kicked off with Musk sharing how much he “loves” President Trump, making it clear to everyone that he believes he is a “good man.”

“I love the president. I just want to be clear about that,” Musk said.

“The president has been so unfairly attacked in the media. It’s truly outrageous. And I’ve, at this point, spent a lot of time with the president, and not once have I seen him do something that was mean or cruel or wrong. Not once.”

Musk also revealed something President Trump didn’t know: he had always planned to endorse him, but the assassination attempt just “sped it up.”

HANNITY: “And then culminating in two assassination attempts which resulted in your endorsement.”

MUSK: “Well, I was going to do it anyway, but that was it… That sped it up, but I was going to do it anyway.”

Musk described one of his roles in serving America as being President Trump’s “tech support”—meaning he and his team work to ensure the President’s executive orders are actually implemented.

“That’s why my T-shirt says ‘tech support,’ because I’m here to provide the President with technology support,” Musk explained.

“One of the biggest functions of the DOGE team is just making sure that the presidential executive orders are actually carried out.”

Hannity asked Trump and Musk about the media’s blatant attempts to drive a wedge between them, using tactics like calling Musk the “President” or claiming he’s “running the country.”

Trump mocked the media’s efforts, saying it is “obvious” what they are trying to do.

“They’re so bad at it. I used to think they were good at it. They’re actually bad at it because if they were good at it, I’d never be president,” Trump said.

Trump then poked fun at Elon Musk’s team of a “hundred geniuses” at DOGE, saying they dress even worse than Musk—yet he was amazed by how well they get things done.

“He’s got some very brilliant young people working for him that dress much worse than him. Actually, they dress in just T-shirts,” Trump said.

But the team’s results speak for themselves.

“You write a beautiful executive [order], you sign it, and you assume it’s going to be done—but it’s not… He [Musk] would take that executive order that I’d sign, and he would have those [DOGE] people go to whatever agency it was. ‘When are you doing it? Get it done.’ And some guy that maybe didn’t want to do it, all of a sudden he’s signing.”

One of the standout moments of the night came when Elon Musk issued a profound statement defending HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“I think he’s unfairly maligned as someone who is anti-science, but I think he isn’t,” Musk declared before making a statement that completely shattered the relentless “anti-science” smears against him.

“He just wants to question the science, which is the essence of the science. The scientific method, fundamentally, is about always questioning the science,” Musk argued.

In one of the most memorable moments of the night, Trump said he wanted to find someone smarter than Elon Musk to help him—he just couldn’t find anyone who actually was.

TRUMP: “I wanted to find somebody smarter than him. I searched all over. I just couldn’t do it… We settled on this guy.”

MUSK: “I’m just trying to be useful here.”

The conversation shifted to “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS), with Musk sharing a hilarious personal story about a dinner party in L.A.

Musk explained that talking to liberals about Trump feels like dealing with people “shot with a dart in the jugular that contained methamphetamine and rabies.”

He emphasized this point further, posting “seriously” in a quote tweet of this very video.

One of the more brilliant moments came when Musk delivered the perfect comeback to those complaining, “Nobody voted for Elon.”

“Speaking of unelected, there’s a vast federal bureaucracy that is implacably opposed to the president and the cabinet,” Musk shot back.

“And you look at D.C. voting, it’s 92% Kamala. Okay, so we’re 92% Kamala. That’s a lot... That’s basically almost everyone. And so, if the will of the president is not implemented and the president is representative of the people, that means the will of the people is not being implemented. And that means we don’t live in a democracy.”

As Part 1 of the conversation neared its end, Musk issued a grave warning, stating that if America doesn’t get its $36 trillion debt under control, financial collapse is inevitable.

“If the deficit is not brought under control, America will go bankrupt. This is a very important thing for people to understand. A country is no different from an individual in that if an individual overspends, an individual can go bankrupt, and so can a country. And the massive waste, fraud, and abuse that has been going on, which is leading to a $2 trillion-a-year deficit. That’s what the President was handed on January 20th,” Musk explained.

The final highlight came when Trump said Musk stands out as one of the smartest and most patriotic businessmen he knows.

He explained that while he’s dealt with many smart businesspeople, not all of them are necessarily good people.

“He [Musk],” on the other hand, “is a very different kind of character,” Trump stressed.

“I know a lot of great businesspeople, really great businesspeople, but, you know, they’re not really, in some cases, very good people. And I know people who would try to take advantage of the situation.

“This guy is somebody that really cares for the country. And I saw that very early on. I saw it a long time ago when I got to know him. He’s a very different kind of character,” Trump said.

