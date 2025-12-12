This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Elon Musk has opened up about the escalating threats to his safety, blaming radicalised elements on the left for making public appearances impossible following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

In a candid interview with Katie Miller, Musk explained how the killing has amplified security concerns for high-profile figures challenging the status quo.

“There are serious security issues. It’s not that I don’t want to. I simply can’t,” Musk stated.

He added, “[Charlie’s assassination] has reinforced the severity of the situation – where, life is on hardcore mode. You make one mistake, you’re dead. It only takes one mistake.”

The remarks underscore the dangerous climate created by unchecked leftist extremism, where conservatives and free speech advocates face real peril.

Musk’s warning comes amid broader attacks on freedom, including globalist efforts to silence platforms like X.

Musk didn’t hold back against the European Union’s authoritarian tactics after they slapped X with a staggering $140 million fine under the Digital Services Act.

The penalty targeted X for allegedly misleading users with its blue checkmark system and failing to comply with data access and ad transparency rules.

Musk fired back, accusing EU officials of adopting “Nazi characteristics” and oppressing citizens.

“I didn’t do the Twitter purchase because I thought it was a great way to make money,” Musk explained, adding “I knew that there would be a zillion slings and arrows coming in my direction. It really felt like, there was a civilizational danger that unless one of the major online platforms broke ranks, then, because they’re all just behaving in lockstep along with the legacy media.”

“Literally there was no place to actually get the truth. It was almost impossible. So everything was just getting censored. The power of the censorship apparatus was incredible,” he further urged.

Musk highlighted hypocrisy, noting Meta’s similar verification program escaped fines despite its heavier censorship.

He confirmed X terminated the EU Commission’s advertising account in retaliation.

The move exposes the EU’s war on free speech, using laws like the DSA to crush dissent against open borders and globalist agendas.

Legal experts like Jonathan Turley warn this is the first of many assaults, with the EU threatening up to 6% of global revenue for non-compliance.

In a lighter but quintessentially Musk moment, the billionaire delivered a hilariously pragmatic response when asked what he’d do if he had to start over with just $1,000.

“It’s somewhat of an impossible dichotomy, because civilization would have had to have been destroyed or something, in which case $1,000 is not going to solve your problems,” Musk said.

“And if civilization hasn’t melted, then I could probably just tell people to give me money, which I’ve done before.”

He elaborated: “A lot of things would have to go wrong for that to be the case. It’s like, am I just emerging from prison, perhaps, with a stipend? All my companies have been confiscated.”

“I mean, it would take armageddon, which hopefully that doesn’t happen, like Ragnarok next level, and I lost,” Elon added.

“I mean, it’s impossible for someone to have this amount of knowledge, all the knowledge that I have, and then be dropped down to a low resource amount,” he stressed.

“Because the reality is that either something truly catastrophic has happened, like civilization has melted, or I will be able to ask people to just give me money, and with the promise that I will have a high return, which is what I’m able to do right now. Like if you give me a dollar, you will get back much more than a dollar,” he hilariously stated.

The answer highlights Musk’s unfiltered genius, turning a hypothetical into a critique of doomsday scenarios peddled by elites.

Musk also delved into deeper territory when questioned about his beliefs in God.

“Who do you look up to the most?” Miller asked, to which Musk responded “The Creator.”

“What’s your position on God?” Miller followed up, to which Elon answered “God is the Creator.”

“You don’t believe in God though, do you?” Miller retorted.

“Well, I believe this universe came from something. People have different labels,” Musk replied.

Elon also spoke of staggering early wins for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), revealing it blocked hundreds of billions in senseless “zombie payments” from the US Treasury.

Musk detailed how DOGE’s interventions exposed and stopped automatic outflows that no one bothered to question.

“We were somewhat successful. I mean, we stopped a lot of funding for, that really just made no sense, that was just entirely wasteful where, like, for example, there was probably 100, maybe 200 billion dollars worth of zombie payments per year, which simply by enforcing that there be a payment code and an explanation for the payment, that the payment would not go out,” Musk explained.

He continued: “So we made that change to the main Treasury computer and a bunch of other computers. It seems insanely obvious, but there are just, call it, two or three percent of government payments that go out that really should not be going out.”

“And it’s actually quite hard to stop. So it’s a pretty rare individual that would ask the government to stop sending them money,” he further noted.

Musk’s alliance with President Trump remains strong, with both exchanging praise amid their shared fight against deep state forces.

Elon noted that Trump “is very funny. He’s got a great sense of humor. He’s very funny. He’s like naturally funny. It’s somewhat effortless.””When he was with Mamdani in the office, and they asked him if he thought the President was fascist, and the President said, ‘just say yes, it’s easier that way. It’s going to be. Don’t worry about it, just say yes.’ He’s like, yes,” an amused Elon recalled.

Meanwhile, Trump expressed his affection for Musk, telling a a Pennsylvania crowd “We all love Elon! Elon was up here campaigning!”

The shoutout came as Trump celebrated Musk’s support during the 2024 election push.

