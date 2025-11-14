This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

In a chilling revelation that blurs the line between historical atrocity and dystopian nightmare, Italian prosecutors have opened an investigation into claims that wealthy individuals from Western countries paid exorbitant fees—upward of $90,000—for “sniper safaris” during the Bosnian War in the 1990s.

These excursions allegedly allowed affluent thrill-seekers to travel to Sarajevo and, with the complicity of Bosnian Serb forces, shoot at unarmed civilians, including men, women, and children, for sport.

The complaint, filed by journalist Ezio Gavazzeni, paints a picture of depravity where human lives were reduced to targets in a grotesque game of power and pleasure.

Gavazzeni, who delved into the story after viewing a 2022 documentary, described the participants as devoid of any ideological drive. “There were Germans, French, English … people from all Western countries who paid large sums of money to be taken there to shoot civilians,” he stated.

He further emphasized their motivations: “There were no political or religious motivations. They were rich people who went there for fun and personal satisfaction. We are talking about people who love guns who perhaps go to shooting ranges or on safari in Africa.”

Shockingly, sources allege an additional fee was charged for targeting children, turning the siege of Sarajevo—a real-world hell of snipers and siege warfare—into a paid hunting ground for the elite.

These allegations evoke the HBO series Westworld, where the ultra-wealthy escape to a simulated Wild West park to indulge in unchecked violence, rape, and murder against lifelike android hosts.

In the show, guests justify their actions because the victims aren’t “real,” yet the narrative exposes how such detachment fosters a moral void, transforming humans into monsters.

Here, the parallel is even more horrifying: if true, these “sniper tourists” treated actual Bosnian civilians as disposable playthings, much like Westworld’s guests abuse their robotic prey. Except there were no reboots or resets—just irreversible death in a war-torn city.

Claims of this sort, too sick to comprehend, linger when it comes to wealthy and powerful elites, often portrayed as a modern death cult obsessed with transcendence through destruction.

From Epstein’s island exploits to rumours of underground fight clubs and exotic hunts, history suggests that when money and influence insulate one from consequences, humanity erodes.

A spokesperson for the Bosnian Consulate in Milan echoed the urgency: “We are impatient to discover the truth about such a cruel matter in order to close a chapter of history. I am in possession of certain information I will be sharing with the investigators.”

If substantiated, this could reveal that such barbarism isn’t an anomaly but a commonplace thrill in elite circles, where life is cheap and power is absolute.

