The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
2h

Thank goodness we've got another opportunity for the MIC and the US government to spend more money on and avoid supporting its citizens.

As opposed to, say, making peace not MOAR WAR.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture