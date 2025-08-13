This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

New study of 1,745 healthcare workers finds mRNA boosters raise risk of influenza-like illness by up to 70% and increase workdays lost by 50%.

A major Swiss study of 1,745 healthcare workers, published in Nature’s Communications Medicine, found that recent COVID-19 booster shots were linked to a significantly higher risk of illness and missed work compared to the unvaccinated.

The illness measured was Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) — sudden onset of fever (≥38°C or feeling feverish) plus at least one respiratory symptom (cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell) within 7 days.

National surveillance showed that during the study period, ~21% of ILI cases were COVID-19, ~20% were influenza, and the rest were caused by other respiratory viruses — meaning boosters increase risk of infection from multiple different pathogens:

3 doses: aIRR 1.56 (95% CI 1.22–2.03) — 56% higher risk of ILI vs. unvaccinated.

4 doses: aIRR 1.70 (95% CI 1.27–2.28) — 70% higher risk .

More recent boosters: aIRR 1.32 (95% CI 1.07–1.62) — strongest effect soon after vaccination.

More Sick Days After Boosters

3 doses: aIRR 1.49 (95% CI 1.08–2.01) — 49% more workdays lost .

4 doses: aIRR 1.50 (95% CI 1.04–2.13) — 50% more workdays lost.

Robust Even After Adjusting for Confounders

Inverse probability weighting confirmed the association: recent boosters aIRR 1.26 (95% CI 1.12–1.43).

These Findings Corroborate SEVEN Other Studies Showing COVID-19 “Vaccines” Increase Infection Risk

Shrestha et al. (Cleveland Clinic) – COVID-19 risk increased with dose count:

1 dose → +107% risk (HR 2.07, 95% CI: 1.70–2.52)

≥3 doses → +253% risk (HR 3.53, 95% CI: 2.97–4.20)

+159% risk of infection (HR 2.59, 95% CI: 1.27–5.28)

+257% risk of symptomatic COVID-19 (HR 3.57, 95% CI: 1.10–11.63)

Pfizer: 46.6% → -17.8% , 51.7% → -12.1%

Moderna: 71.0% → -10.2%, 35.9% → -20.4%

These data make it clear: mRNA technology for infectious diseases is acting as an infection promoter. It’s time to return to common-sense public health principles and remove this dangerous gene-transfer platform from the market.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

