#10 - Legislative efforts to BAN dangerous mRNA COVID-19 injections are now underway in several US states.

“This platform continuously shows failure—shows harm.”

Bills to ban the shots are being drafted and considered in Florida, Texas, South Carolina, Tennessee, Iowa, Idaho, Montana, and Washington State.

“The evidence is clear—over 81,000 physicians, scientists, and concerned citizens, 240 elected officials, 17 professional organizations, excess mortality, negative efficacy, and DNA contamination call for the IMMEDIATE removal of COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ from the market. Failure to do so constitutes mass negligent homicide,” Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher says.

Hulscher will be “directly involved in three of these [ban the shot] initiatives within the next few weeks here, and I will be providing undeniable evidence for market withdrawal, including but not limited to the negative efficacy, DNA contamination, and excess mortality data to these lawmakers.”

He predicts, “I think these bills eventually—and all these initiatives—will end up reaching a critical mass. And what that means is it’ll reach a certain point where the federal government will have to respond. They will have to follow suit with the states and finally get these off the market.”

#9 - Bill Maher Destroys NFL’s “End Racism” Message in One Brutal Takedown

#8 - Elon Musk Says His DOGE Team Uncovered $100 BILLION in Medicare and Medicaid Waste After Gaining Access to the System

#7 - Democrat Who’s Already Trying to Impeach Trump Gets ROASTED on Live TV by C-SPAN Caller

#6 - Bill Gates Issues Chilling New Threat to Trump, Musk & America

#5 - Insider: Level of Democrat Panic Over Musk Freezing USAID “Unlike Anything Ever Seen”

#4 - Joe Rogan Issues Blunt Message to COVID Jab Pushers

#3 - John Fetterman admits the Democratic party has a serious white male problem.

#2 - Australia’s political establishment rams through the most dangerous anti-free speech law in the nation’s history.

#1 - Trump’s Gaza Proposal Sparks Fierce Debate: Could It Actually Work?

Journalist Ryan Matta joins to discuss.

BONUS #1 - BUSTED: USAID Caught Funding Massive ‘News’ Platform to Expand Censorship Worldwide

BONUS #2 - The Meat Upgrade You Didn’t Know You Needed

BONUS #3 - Dismantling the Common Lies Used to Push Vaccines

BONUS #4 - How to Get Ivermectin, Z-Pak and More

BONUS #5 - Trump Reveals the Next Eight People He is Revoking Security Clearances From After Stripping Biden’s

