A new global pandemic has taken hold with mass cases of Elon Derangement Syndrome breaking out all over the globe.

Yesterday we reported on Greg, a guy who bought a Tesla just to smash it up with an axe.

Shut up Greg.

Symptoms of the disease previously seen in the U.S., including hysterical frothing, weird public tantrums and calling everyone who you disagree with a Nazi, have now also been reported in London.

These billboards and ads are popping up everywhere across the city in a coordinated effort to smear Musk for merely being associated with President Trump.

British libel laws are quite stringent.

The children running this ‘campaign’ likely have not considered the potential consequences of publicly associating at least two global brands, as well as Musk himself, with fascism.

The billboards have been traced to a group calling itself ‘Overthrow Musk’.

They might be well funded but they can’t spell ‘surprise’. What a suprise.

Ironically, they have an X account.

They’re also actively placing these things on Tesla dealerships in London.

The “dark money” group is operating as a non-profit organisation, meaning funding sources are not publicly disclosed.

Videos of posters being put up on the London Underground have been uploaded on TikTok by a group called ‘Everybody Hates Elon.’

It is unclear whether the two groups are affiliated. The billboards look like they’ve been paid for and sanctioned, while the tube posters just seem to be being placed by opportunists.

We’ll soon find out though, the media is on it…

More cases of EDS were witnessed at a Tesla showroom in the UK where eco-loons with Just Stop Oil poured orange latex over an Optimus robot and accused Musk of being a ‘fascist.’

Geniuses. Targeting an electric vehicle company while banging on about fossil fuels and climate change… and fascism or something.

EDS is also quickly spreading throughout Europe:

Meanwhile, back in the U.S., deranged leftists are going beyond nasty posters, shooting up and firebombing Tesla dealerships.

But MSNBC will tell you that shooting at people is just peaceful protest.

President Trump has described the perpetrators as ‘domestic terrorists.’

Last month, posters clearly intimating that violence should be carried out against Musk were also seen in Washington D.C.

All of this is just making more people who are not bat shit crazy want to buy Teslas.

