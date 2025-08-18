This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jordan Conradson

One law enforcement officer in Washington, DC, completely destroyed an obese leftist heckler as he and other officers from various agencies were heckled by unhinged leftists on the Metro station elevators.

As the officers departed the station, unhinged cop-hating leftists screamed profanities and booed them. Amid the boos, one woman, who was huge by the way, appeared to have recognized the group, shouting, “Hi friends, I’m still here!”

“You can still choose to do something else,” she continued. “You want to be a veterinarian? You want to be a doctor?”

But the officer fired back: “You can choose to eat a salad!”

It is unclear what agency the heroic–on many accounts–officer belongs to.

Approximately 10 officers from various agencies can be seen in the clip, with some wearing Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) vests.

The clip circulating on social media claims the incident happened in DC’s Navy Yard.

Watch the video here!

The liberals are triggered that President Trump declared a public safety emergency in the nation’s capital, federalized Washington, DC’s Metro Police Department, and flooded the streets with hundreds of federal agents and National Guardsmen.

In another recent incident, a DC resident was hit with felony assault on a police officer charges after he accosted a federal officer, shouting “f**k you, you f**king fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” and threw his sandwich at the officer.

The suspect, 37-year-old Sean Charles Dunn, was working at the DOJ as a trial attorney at the time of the incident! He was promptly fired.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

