This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

A video exposing Ford’s dystopian patents for new vehicles has gone viral on X, fueling outrage over the accelerating war on personal vehicle ownership and freedom of movement.

The clip details in-cabin cameras, biometric scanners, lip-reading AI, emotion detection, and real-time criminal database queries – all deciding whether your truck will let you drive.

In the video, the narrator states “imagine there was an emergency outside the truck… An accident…I jump in this truck. But it won’t shift into drive. Why? Because cameras and sensors inside of my cab won’t let me shift.”

“It detects that my eyes are big. There’s some emotion. Some panic. And doesn’t feel like I’m fit to drive. That isn’t science fiction. This is happening. Ford just filed patents,” he explains.

He continues: “Ford actually has a series of patents down at the U.S. Patent and Trade Office that deal with sensors and cameras inside their cab. And if that sensor determines you’re not fit to drive, the truck won’t shift from park to drive.”

The patents extend deep into control. Biometric systems scan face, iris, and fingerprint, cross-referencing law enforcement databases before allowing movement.

“You wake up one morning, walk out to the driveway, climb into a vehicle with your name on the title… Before you go anywhere, before you’ve done a single thing wrong, your truck has already run your face through a law enforcement database. Ford’s own patent language describes this as ‘potentially useful for police,’” the narrator further outlines.

Lip-reading tech uses interior cameras and machine learning on vast mouth-movement datasets, plus inaudible sound waves. This enables not just voice commands in noisy conditions but also monitoring for targeted ads based on conversations.

Ford Pro Telematics also already feeds live driver video to fleet managers.

This corporate push dovetails perfectly with government efforts to restrict mobility. Just weeks ago, Massachusetts Democrats advanced Senate Bill S.2246, directing MassDOT to set binding goals for slashing statewide vehicle miles traveled (VMT) under “climate” pretexts.

The bill creates a new council to shove residents onto public transit, hitting rural drivers hardest who rely on cars for work, family, and essentials.

Critics see the pattern: hardware in vehicles to monitor and restrict at the individual level pairs with policy to ration total miles driven. The 2021 federal Infrastructure Act already mandates “advanced impaired driving prevention technology” in new cars by 2027 – AI systems that can shut you down. EU rules and GM biometrics accelerate the same trend.

Recent reports confirm Ford’s filings, including patent 20260095520 for the lip-reading system that activates in noisy environments like convertibles or trucks with open windows.

Public reaction on X has been fierce. Users called it a “dystopian nightmare… already HERE” and warned it’s “far beyond just Ford. It’s an industry problem.”

You still pay for the truck. You insure it. You maintain it. But the patents reveal Ford – and soon every automaker – keeps the keys through data, remote overrides, and algorithmic approval. Insurance scores your every expression. Cops get flags. Advertisers mine your talk. Blue-state politicians layer on mileage targets and transit mandates.

This is conditional freedom: drive only when, where, and how the system approves. Rural families hauling tools or visiting relatives become targets. Independent tradesmen lose flexibility. Anyone stepping outside approved behavior faces digital barriers.

The Massachusetts push and Ford patents form two sides of the same coin – elite control sold as saving the planet or saving lives. Older vehicles without the tech suddenly look like the last bastions of actual ownership. The surveillance state isn’t coming through your front door; it’s parking in your driveway with a corporate logo.

Rejecting these rolling spy pods and mileage ration schemes is likely the next front in defending property rights and mobility.

Copyright 2026 m o d e r n i t y

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