Leftist academics have sunk to new lows, accusing President Trump’s commonsense push for whole milk in schools of being a covert nod to far-right extremists. In a bizarre twist, what should be a win for kids’ nutrition is now painted as racist dog-whistling, exposing the unhinged paranoia gripping elite universities.

This absurdity highlights how the anti-Trump brigade twists everyday policies into sinister plots, undermining common sense efforts to prioritize health over nanny-state restrictions.

President Trump recently signed the “Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025,” restoring whole milk to school lunch programs after Obama’s 2010 ban. The bill sailed through Congress with bipartisan support—a voice vote in the House and unanimous Senate approval—proving even divided Washington can agree on giving kids real nutrition.

But enter NYU bioethics professor Arthur Caplan, who sees neo-Nazi signals in every glass. “As a student of and written on the history of science and public health under fascist regimes, I am suspicious,” Caplan ludicrously stated, adding “Milk drinking is political. Drinking whole white milk has played a big role in racist and far-right thinking.”

Caplan doubled down in The American Journal of Bioethics, linking it to historical tyrants. “Fascists have used the beverage as a rallying cry for white supremacy since the days of Il Duce’s (Benito Mussolini’s) public health campaigns in Italy,” he wrote.

Yes, he really did.

“The Nazis were enamored of whole milk as well… In America, drinking whole milk has for years been a part of alt-right, white nationalist messaging in tweets, memes, and videos,” Caplan added.

He wrapped up his rant with a dire warning: “Racism and eugenics, sadly, may be playing a role in the sudden drive to fetishize drinking whole milk. Drinking whole milk is a dog whistle to far right, white nationalists.”

“The campaign to promote whole milk may have many factors behind it, but at a time when eugenics, racism, and white nationalism fuel too much of our political rhetoric, the whole milk campaign must be swallowed with care,” the ‘professor’ concluded.

Completely unhinged.

Bioethicist Wesley Smith slammed the claim as nonsense in National Review. “One of the honored guests at the Oval Office signing ceremony of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act — mentioned in passing by Caplan, which put whole milk back on school menus — was that notorious white supremacist Dr. Ben Carson. One of the early sponsors was Senator John Fetterman, a famous KKK sympathizer,” Smith quipped.

Smith nailed it: drinking milk is about health, not “bigotry.” Trump’s law empowers families and schools to choose nutrient-rich options, countering the overreach of federal bureaucrats obsessed with low-fat fads that left kids hungry and malnourished.

The Obama-era restriction on whole milk stemmed from misguided anti-obesity crusades, ignoring evidence that it provides essential fats for growing brains and bodies. Trump’s reversal trusts parents and locals to make that call over DC elites.

This episode exposes the rot in academia, where professors like Caplan peddle conspiracy theories while ignoring real threats like open borders and woke indoctrination in schools. It’s a reminder that TDS leftists will weaponize anything—even dairy products—to attack patriots.

