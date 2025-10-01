Dear readers,

I’m excited to launch the very first installment of Ask a Doc—a new series where I sit down with trusted doctors (with no allegiance to Big Pharma) to ask honest questions about health and the headlines shaping it.

Today’s guest is one you’ll love: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, one of the very first prominent voices to challenge the vaccine enterprise.

Make sure to read until the end, because there’s an exclusive bonus insight for paid subscribers. Without further ado, let’s meet our guest.

Dr. Tenpenny began her career as an emergency room physician and spent 12 years as Director of a Level II Trauma Center before founding the Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center near Cleveland.

After witnessing the limits of conventional medicine, she turned her focus to vaccine research—work that has since made her one of the most recognized and outspoken critics of the medical establishment worldwide.

During COVID, Dr. Tenpenny was among the first to warn about the dangers of the COVID-19 shots. She called out the pandemic for the scam it was in real time and exposed truths that were only admitted years later.

Today, I had the chance to ask her a few questions about health and what’s circulating in the news. I think you’ll love our conversation.

QUESTION #1 - Vaccine skepticism is on the rise, but many parents still aren’t ready to eliminate them completely and instead choose a delayed schedule for their children. What would you say to those parents?

DR. TENPENNY: They need to keep reading. They don’t have enough information about each of the infections (what they are, how to prevent them naturally, and how to treat them).

Once you are knowledgeable about the infections, you can make a fully informed decision on how to raise a healthy child without vaccines.

Additionally, they lack sufficient information about the ingredients in each of the vaccines. Once you are fully aware, I’m confident you won’t want any of that foreign matter injected into your children at any age.

QUESTION #2 - Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo recently announced he’s moving to END all vaccine mandates in Florida. After decades of speaking out about vaccines, can you believe this is finally happening? Where do you see things going from here?

DR. TENPENNY: On Sept. 3, 2025, Florida BANNED Vaccine requirements for public schools and for employment by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. These were his exact words at the announcement:

This is about the morality of what we’re doing… It is about freedom. It is about slavery. It is about what type of society we want to live in. Who am I as a government, or even as a man standing here, to tell you what to put in your body? Who am I to tell you what your child should put in his or her body? I don’t have that right.

Your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don’t have that right. Government does not have that right. They want you to believe they have that right. And unfortunately, they’ve been successful.”

Parents who vaccinate often rely on the faulty shots to keep their children from getting sick. On the other hand, parents who choose not to vaccinate are not being irresponsible.

They are taking on MORE responsibility for maintaining the health of their kids. They must now pay close attention to their child’s diet, eliminating junk food and refined sugar, and ensuring they consume wholesome meals to support their immune system. They will most likely give their children a good-quality multivitamin and vitamin D. They may choose to follow a homeoprophylactic protocol with their infants.

QUESTION #3 - Public schools are becoming little more than indoctrination centers. Do you think parents should make the sacrifice to homeschool, or can alternative options like Montessori schools serve as a good middle ground?

DR. TENPENNY: I totally agree that public schools have completely failed our children. Many are graduating without even the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), often called “The Nation’s Report Card”, is the largest nationwide assessment of what U.S. students know and how they perform in core subjects.

· For reading, recent results show that only about 35% of high school seniors scored at or above the NAEP “Proficient” level, and roughly 32% scored below the “Basic.”

· In mathematics, the outcomes were even lower, with just 22% of seniors reaching “Proficient” and about 45% performing below “Basic.”

· Writing results, though older (from 2011, the last full 12th-grade writing assessment), revealed similar challenges: only 27% of students scored at or above “Proficient,” while about half demonstrated at least “Basic” skills.

These findings demonstrate that a large number of students leave high school without the reading, writing, and math competencies considered necessary for life skills and future academic success.

Research on homeschooled students indicates that they often perform better academically and develop stronger life skills compared to their counterparts in public schools. Studies have found that homeschoolers frequently score 15 to 30 percentile points higher than public-school students on standardized tests, with especially strong results in reading, writing, and verbal skills. Even though math gains are sometimes smaller, homeschool students consistently test above the national average.

Beyond academics, homeschooling often emphasizes independent learning, critical thinking, and personal responsibility, which translates into stronger life skills. Many homeschool graduates are better prepared to manage time, adapt to challenges, and pursue their academic and professional interests with confidence. Surveys also suggest they tend to be highly involved in their communities, more engaged in civic life, and often report higher satisfaction in college and careers.

The overall picture is clear: homeschooling not only equips students with strong reading, writing, and math foundations, but also nurtures the kind of independence, adaptability, and maturity that serve them well in life.

In addition, homeschooling is economically advantageous for the country! According to the National Home Education Research Institute (NHERI):

“Taxpayers spend an average of $16,446 per pupil annually in public schools, plus capital expenditures (National Education Association, 2023). Homeschool families spend an average of $600 per student annually on their education. With roughly 3.1 million homeschool students of 2021-22 represented a savings of over $51 billion for taxpayers. This is $51 billion that American taxpayers did not have to spend.” REFERENCE: https://nheri.org/research-facts-on-homeschooling

Here is a place to start. These are programs we are big fans of – you can look at these programs and listen to our podcast interviews at this link:

Visit Dr. Tenpenny’s dedicated page for homeschooling here.

QUESTION #4 - Are there long-term effects from vaccines, even if no immediate problems appear? If so, what hidden downsides should people be aware of?

DR. TENPENNY: Health disruptions can be immediate (allergic reactions, anaphylaxis, even cardiac arrest).

However, other adverse events that can take weeks, months, or even years to manifest include asthma, ADD/ADHD, a long list of autoimmune conditions, a long list of neurological conditions, and even cancer.

The delayed manifestation is what the medical establishment uses to argue that there is ‘no connection’ between the injection of chemicals, metals, and foreign proteins and an adverse health condition that occurs later.

The body does its best to self-regulate and recover from the onslaught of these injections. But when it can no longer recover, symptoms defined as diseases begin to appear.

QUESTION #5 - What’s the one non-negotiable thing you do every single day for your health?

DR. TENPENNY: I prioritize a minimum of 30 minutes each morning to listen to a bible podcast, to my Bible, and to pray.

QUESTION #6 - Looking ahead, what’s the most practical step someone can take today to protect themselves from future health crises?

DR. TENPENNY: The biggest tool they have is weaponized fear. Don’t be fearful. Cling to the expression, “Fool Me Once? Shame on You. Fool Me Twice? Not Happening.” Read my book, “Zero Accountability in a Failed System,” to give you information and tools to be prepared for what might be ahead.

QUESTION #7 - Where can people follow your work and stay updated on your latest insights?

DR. TENPENNY: Our primary website is www.DrTenpenny.com – navitating the toolbar at the top of the page, you can find our membership, our weekly newsletters, a link to our product stores, and all our podcasts.



We have a podcast every day at 11aEST broadcast on Rumble (www.rumble.com/c/DrTenpenny) and X.com (@BusyDrT)



I have two substacks: 1) DrTenpenny.substack.com – posted on Saturdays as Eye on the Evidence, and 2) TenpennyWalkWithGod.substack.com – posted on Sundays.

We post daily bites every day on DrTenpenny.substack.com, and our M-W-F podcasts are also posted there.

Our Bible study podcasts are also posted on TenpennyWalkWithGod.substack.com on Tuesday and Thursday.

Before we get to the bonus question, I want to share that Dr. Tenpenny has an incredible library of vaccine courses for anyone who wants to dig deeper.

If you’re a parent, grandparent, or a concerned family member for little ones, these courses give you the knowledge and confidence to say NO to doctors pushing vaccines on your family. And in the process, you’ll likely end up schooling them on the facts.

You can explore those courses here.

BONUS QUESTION - It seems like everyone is on a GLP-1 drug, even people who are hardly overweight. What tips do you have for those wanting to lose weight but smart enough not to take the shots?

Paid subscribers get exclusive access to Dr. Tenpenny’s answer below — and every single bonus insight for all interviews moving forward.