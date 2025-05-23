This article originally appeared on Focal Points and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

“When a product causes death, that demands a black box warning — immediately.”

That was the clear and urgent message from Dr. Peter McCullough, testifying before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee this week at a hearing titled: “The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines.”

Dr. McCullough presented data from both his clinical experience and the peer-reviewed literature, exposing the widespread risks of COVID-19 mRNA injections — particularly myocarditis in young men and fatal vaccine outcomes confirmed by autopsy.

“I’ve examined thousands of patients with this problem,” he told the Senate. “Before the pandemic, I had seen just two cases in my entire career.”

Just one day before the hearing, likely for preemptive damage control purposes, the FDA quietly updated its myocarditis warning on Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines, expanding the risk category to males aged 16 to 25 and citing an incidence of 8 cases per million doses for the 2023–2024 formulations. Unfortunately, no mention of death was added — despite robust, peer-reviewed autopsy evidence confirming fatal vaccine-induced myocarditis.

Dr. McCullough referenced multiple such cases, including the tragic findings of Gill et al, who documented two teenage boys (ages 16 and 17) found dead at home just days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Autopsies confirmed unequivocal myocarditis as the cause of death.

He also cited the largest COVID-19 vaccine autopsy study to-date by Hulscher et al, showing that 73.9% of post-vaccine deaths were due to the COVID-19 vaccine — a number that dwarfs the FDA's current acknowledgment.

“They still don't have the word death in the package insert,” McCullough said. “And so Americans are not fairly informed.”

In support of his position, Dr. McCullough cited three peer-reviewed reviews by Mead et al, which collectively contain nearly 1,000 scientific references:

“The risks of COVID-19 vaccination clearly outweigh any theoretical benefits.”

In direct response to claims made by Senator Richard Blumenthal during the hearing that COVID-19 vaccines saved millions of lives, Dr. McCullough was unequivocal:

“I don’t want America to be fooled by this hearing today thinking that the vaccines saved lives — because they didn’t.”

Dr. McCullough’s testimony was clear, data-driven, and difficult to ignore.

He made the case that public health agencies minimized known harms, failed to act on early warning signs, and still have not provided the public with full transparency.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

