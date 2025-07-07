This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

By now we all know what TDS is and we’ve all witnessed how it affects leftists en mass, but it is time for a deeper dive, and Dr. Drew Pinsky is here to provide it.

In an interview with Fox News, Dr Drew outlined the intricacies of the affliction, who it affects the most and what happens to the host.

He told host Raymond Arroyo, “let’s go over some of the symptomatology, right? The first thing is, this is happening to me, right? This is my problem. He’s — the president of the United States is directing all this towards me, and I’m so emotional because what happened to me? Narcissism.”

“Number two, it’s performance art as the Speaker Johnson just mentioned. The performance art is, I’m here. I’m here, buddy. You’ve got to see me. I have to show you what I’m going through,” Pinsky detailed.

He continued, “And then finally, and this is the most narcissistic impulse of all. I have to show you that I care more than you, and you don’t care because I’m superior.”

Discussing how the affliction can be treated, Pinsky noted that “a little reality testing would be good. I think that — and a very — a long vacation maybe, and be kind to these people because they see everything out there outside of their body as happening inside their body.”

“And this is a very pathological state,” Dr Drew further explained, adding “ It’s all about — it’s all about subjectivity. It’s all my feelings all the time. And subjectivity, how you feel is great. Your feelings are valid, but they may not be reflective of reality.”

Arroyo then played a clip of another TDS sufferer, Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell repeatedly cursing Trump.

“Well, again, when I was talking about people being connected to reality,” Dr Drew began, adding “The cringe here, the cringe factor is so profound.”

“You should be calling these little vignettes. Hey, everybody. Swalwell knows the F word. Right? Congratulations. Congratulations, Mr. Swalwell. You know the F word,” Pinsky urged.



He continued, “But it goes really at the issue. They’ve been looking for some sort of strategy in podcasting and social media, and they miss the mark every time because it’s built on curiosity and authenticity and spontaneity. And this is the opposite of that. This is performative.”

Pinsky concluded, “Again, back to this narcissistic position of it’s, hey, man. It’s me, so you got to listen. And people are just done with that.”

As we’ve previously highlighted, legislation has been introduced to direct the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to investigate the psychological and social roots of TDS.

Ohio Republican Rep. Warren Davidson has presented the Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) Research Act of 2025, intended to shed light on what has been a serious cultural affliction.

For now, look out for these signs…

