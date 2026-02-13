This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

The “Epstein Disruption“ continued to rock corporate America and the world overnight.

First, Kathryn Ruemmler, Goldman Sachs’ chief legal officer and general counsel, announced her resignation Thursday night amid scrutiny over ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Ruemmler told the Financial Times that she will exit Goldman on June 30, and said, “I made the determination that the media attention on me, relating to my prior work as a defense attorney, was becoming a distraction.

Ruemmler previously served as the White House Counsel during the Obama administration. She told Axios that it was her “responsibility…to put Goldman Sachs’ interests first”...

Following Ruemmler’s decision to resign, the next corporate fallout tied to the trove of Epstein documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice hit DP World, where the head of the Dubai-based logistics group stepped down.

DP World announced earlier that its CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, will step down, following renewed scrutiny of his relationship with Epstein this week.

FT reports that the Dubai government announced that Essa Kazim will be named chair of its board and Yuvraj Narayan will be named CEO of DP World.

Revelations about Sulayem’s relationship with Epstein in the latest tranche of DoJ files prompted two government-linked investment funds, La Caisse and British International Investment, some of DP World’s top partners, to warn they would pause future deals unless “required actions” were taken.

By the end of the week, Sulayem stepped down.

Sulayem and Epstein cooking together...

BII said that it would “not be making any new investments with DP World until the required actions have been taken by the company”.

FT noted that “people close to the company said losing business partners from one of their flagship state-backed international ventures had probably forced the ruling family to act.”

Sulayem played a pivotal role in building DP World into a global operator spanning 83 countries, operating the Middle East’s largest port at Jebel Ali, the London Gateway in the United Kingdom, logistics sites across the U.S., and facilities throughout Africa.

Which corporate executive is next? Better yet, which government official?

