This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

2025 has been a great year for noticing things that would have gotten one censored, canceled, or debanked just a few short years ago.

In today’s episode, former DOE nuclear engineer Matt Von Swol notices something that’s been floating around for years; the insane number of minorities (mexicans and blacks) who are booked as “WHITE” when they get arrested - something which obviously manipulates ‘inconvenient’ crime stats - something that TPUSA’s Andrew Kolvet noted have been “widely corrupted to serve a racist agenda.’

“I searched through thousands of arrests in my county and every single Hispanic individual who has been arrested is labelled as “WHITE”“ Van Swol posted on X.

In other cases, a suspect’s gender and race were listed as ‘unknown’.

“How can anyone trust crime data when this exists?” Van Swol replied to Kolvet. “The entire system depends on a way of cataloging race than is either intentionally misleading or deliberately inaccurate.”

“Either way, it’s clear the “white” crime data cannot be trusted.”

The replies were full of other examples of people noticing...

Why is this happening?

According to popular X user @amuse:

This is actually not a conspiracy but result of the way we define race. Hispanics can be of any race - white, black, asian, etc... As a result, Hispanic or Latino is treated as an ethnicity, not a race. In fact, 93% of Hispanics are classified as “White” by law enforcement, regardless of ancestry or self-identification. This is not unique to police; it’s consistent with how the U.S. Census Bureau and other federal data collection works. We ought to fix this and include ‘Hispanic’ as a race and include citizenship or residency status.

Which would suggest the classification system itself is the problem, not a vast conspiracy within police departments.

Except what about examples like this?

Amazingly, California actually separates hispanic from white in the race category, revealing what we all knew - Asians make for terrible criminals.

This concludes today’s episode of noticing what we’ve all noticed.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share