Guest post by John Loftus

Hunter Biden said he nearly jumped on stage to confront former President Barack Obama after he assisted then-President Joe Biden at a campaign event in 2024, according to a report Tuesday.

During a Hollywood fundraiser, Obama helped a seemingly frozen Biden by taking his hand and leading him off the stage, a video of which went viral. Hunter said he was so enraged by Obama and the fact that the snippet would ultimately be used against his father that he nearly confronted the former president, Axios reported.

“I almost jumped up on the stage and said, ‘Don’t ever fucking do that to the president of the United States again — ever,” Hunter told ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl in an interview for an upcoming book, “Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America.”

“I knew that that was going to be a meme,” Hunter told Karl. “That really, really, really, really pissed me off.”

It isn’t the first time Hunter has taken a dig at Obama World. In a July interview, Hunter called out George Clooney, a longtime Obama ally and one of the first Democratic voices to call on Biden to drop out; David Axelrod, a former senior advisor to Obama; and several ex-Obama aides who now host the “Pod Save America” podcast. Hunter argued that they all tried to sabotage his father.

Hunter said of Clooney, “Fuck him and everybody around him … George Clooney is not a fucking actor … He’s a brand.”

On Axelrod, Hunter said he “had one success in his political life, and that was Barack Obama, and that was because of Barack Obama, not because of fucking David Axelrod.”

He went on to bash the “Pod Save America” hosts as “junior fucking speech writers on Barack Obama’s Senate staff who have been dining out on the relationship with him for years, making millions of dollars.”

One of those podcast host and former Obama aides, Tommy Vietor, fired back at Hunter after the explosive interview in July.

“It’s good to see that Hunter has taken some time to process the election, look inward, and hold himself accountable for how his family’s insular, dare I say arrogant at times, approach to politics led to this catastrophic outcome we’re all now living with,” Vietor said.

