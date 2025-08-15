Jack LaSota, the alleged leader of a vegan transgender cult tied to several crimes across the country, reportedly went off after he was denied bail on Tuesday. (@libsoftiktok / X screen shot)

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

The Justice Department is seeking the death penalty for the transgender vegan cult member who was charged with killing a border patrol agent back in January.

Teresa Youngblut was hit with a new indictment on Thursday charged with four federal counts for killing Border Patrol Agent David Maland in Coventry, Vermont.

Youngblut is reportedly a member of the ‘Zizian’ cult run by leader Jack ‘Ziz LaSota – Ziz is a radical group linked to at least six murders in three separate states.

According to charging documents, Youngblut and her fellow cult companion, Felix Bauckholt were being surveilled at a hotel in Vermont after an employee saw them carrying firearms and wearing black tactical gear. Youngblut began shooting at Border Patrol Agents after they pulled her over. One of the agents fired his weapon back, fatally striking Bauckholt and injuring Youngblut.

The DOJ has been authorized to seek the death penalty against Youngblut.

Fox News reported:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has been authorized to seek the death penalty in a case against Teresa Youngblut, the woman accused in the Jan. 20 shooting that killed U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland. A federal grand jury returned the four-count indictment Thursday against 21-year-old Youngblut, charging her with the murder of Maland, the assault of two other agents with a deadly weapon and related gun offenses. Attorney General Pamela Bondi formally authorized the pursuit of capital punishment, and the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Vermont has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the case, the agency said Thursday. Youngblut has been linked by investigators to “Ziz,” a fringe, self-described vegan, anti-government, transgender-rights collective that federal authorities say may be connected to multiple homicides throughout the U.S.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

