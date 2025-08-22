This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Paul Serran

These recordings may get some serious airplay!

The resurgence of the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking ring as a major issue for national debate took Ghislaine Maxwell out of the oblivion of her cell in tough FCI Tallahassee, in Florida.

Since then, she was interviewed for two days by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and as a reward, was transferred to ‘camp fed’ low-security Camp Bryan in Texas – a prison normally reserved to inmates at the end of their sentences – unless they are cooperating witnesses.

Maxwell was also subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee, but her deposition was postponed for a moment after the Supreme Court examines her appeal against her prosecution and 20-year sentencing.

Maxwell’s lawyers argue that the 2008 ‘sweetheart deal’ that Epstein got in Florida should have given her immunity from prosecution – a thesis that has been rejected repeatedly in lower instances.

Maxwell jogging at FCI Tallahassee.

And today, the DOJ has released the complete audio recordings of the two-day interview from Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘in the interest of transparency’.

Click here for the recordings.

Deputy AG Blanche posted the link on his X account.

According to Blanche, only the names of the victims was redacted.

‘Nothing removed. Nothing hidden,’ he wrote.

One of the first takeaways: Trump never acted inappropriately.

This is a developing story – stay tuned for more information.

Some early highlights:

