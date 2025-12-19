This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

The Justice Department on Friday released a new batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking cases.

The documents were released on the DOJ’s website in the “Epstein Library.”

The new trove of documents include never-before-seen photos of Bill Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein.

Bill Clinton swims with mystery woman / Epstein documents

Bill Clinton hot tub / Epstein files

Bill Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein

The trove of documents were released after a federal judge in New York recently ordered the release of Jeffrey Epstein documents related to a 2019 sex trafficking case.

Last month President Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency act into law to release all files related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the House overwhelmingly voted for the bill, with only one Republican defector, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), voting against the bill, citing privacy concerns for victims of Epstein.

The Senate later approved the bill by unanimous consent.

The President called on Congress to pass the bill, stating, “We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown.’”

The White House responded to the Epstein file release and said the Trump Administration is the most transparent in history.

